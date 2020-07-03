Samantha Marika is a rising star in the conservative movement. Her common sense approach to slicing through the political smokescreens put forth by the left have helped her to build a strong following on most social media channels. But it’s her videos that are getting the most attention as she stares into her cell phone while delivering hard-hitting truth bombs.

The latest video from the patriot who describes herself as “Just another black female conservative” is titled “Black Lives Matter Movement is a Psychological Operation.” Those who aren’t familiar with her may expect some right-wing conspiracy theory based on the title, but what she delivers is a series of facts that culminate in a shocking and honest proclamation.

“You can say, ‘Oh this isn’t about the racial divide, that’s not true,'” she said. “Then ask yourself this one question. Every time in history that we’ve had very powerful people preaching about racial unity, people that could not be bought, why have they all been assassinated?”

It’s a seriously solid question. From Abraham Lincoln to Martin Luther King Jr to Mahatma Gandhi to Robert Kennedy, leaders who attempted to unite their divided nations were murdered in the process. Why? Marika has a theory.

“Because the racial divide keeps the Deep State, keeps the Democrats alive. It’s the truth.”

Clearly, Gandhi wasn’t killed by a “Democrat” but his nation’s variation. Kennedy was likely a victim of the Deep State. Both Lincoln and King were paragons of the Republican Party. It would seem Marika’s theory makes sense.

As long as there is division, the Democrats have a platform on which to stand. That’s why they engage in identity politics first and foremost in all of their modern attempts at winning elections. Without it, they’d cease to exist.

