Memes are supposed to be funny. Some actually are. One posted to Facebook by Donald Trump Jr was outright hilarious. CNN didn’t get the joke, so they decided to fact check the “dangerous” disinformation campaign, or whatever it was that they called it. I’m not going to link to it because it is certain to make anyone who reads it lose brain cells. I discussed it instead on the latest episode of Conservative News Briefs.

Here’s the meme:

Nobody saw this meme and tried to buy themselves positive pressure suits. Nobody who saw this meme is now reconsidering the use of face masks. If they were using them before, they’re using them now. If they weren’t using them before, they’re laughing at this meme. That’s how memes work. They’re not dangerous. They’re not killing grandma by seeing it. They laugh. As they should.

The level of contempt CNN has for President Trump, his family, and his staff is only slightly higher than the level of contempt they have for you and me, the people who support the President. The fact that they spent resources putting together a comprehensive fact check on this meme tells us just how stupid they think we all are. I know I said I wasn’t going to link to it, but I’ll go ahead and do it. Just be warned. Reading this will make you dumber if you make it all the way through.

It was a meme. It was hilarious. No minds were changed by it. But CNN believes we must all be protected from our own stupidity, so they fact checked Donald Trump Jr’s meme. CNN is just really bad at journalism.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.