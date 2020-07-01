Former NFL Super Bowl Champion Burgess Owens easily won the Republican primary in Utah’s important 4th district. He will take on Democrat Ben McAdams in November.

With 97% of the vote in, Owens was ahead of his nearest opponent by over 20-points. He has been all over the airwaves with earned exposure, having both celebrity status as well as being an African-American conservative. He recently made waves by comparing NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to New York City’s progressive mayor, Bill de Blasio.

During an interview for the Saving America Conference by the American Conservative Movement, Jeff Dornik interviewed Owens in one of the most popular sessions of the event.

Ben McAdams barely won his seat in 2018. The last person he wanted to face in November is the man who built a reputation of winning. Burgess Owens needs our support to make McAdams a single-term congressman.

