Former NFL star and current congressional candidate Burgess Owens was on with Harris Faulkner on Fox News today discussing the decisions of the NFL, particularly the decision to support “taking a knee” during the National Anthem and throughout NFL games. As Faulkner questioned him about ways for players to protest properly, Owens dismissed the premise altogether.

“This is what the left does. They make your feel guilty,” Owens said. “It is about the flag, period. It started with the flag with [Colin] Kaepernick, who’s a Marxist. He’s a pro-Communist Marxist who talks about pigs and about the racists in our country.”

He went after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell who initially supported the President’s calls to end the in-game demonstrations by players and coaches who followed Kaepernick’s lead to kneel during the national anthem. But now, Goodell has reversed that decision and taken to calling for protests during games. Owens compared him to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasion, saying both are “leftists.”

Owens went on to describe why protests shouldn’t be happening at all, especially during games. If the left wants dialogue, it should not be happening on the field.

“This country is the greatest country in the history of mankind, so my White friends out there, don’t let your ‘white guilt’ destroy my race,” he said. “We have black kids, they’re trying to find leadership because we don’t have it anymore. Democratic policies have taken the fathers out of the home. Stand up, man up, let’s stand for our flag. Demonstrate some other time.”

It may seem like most businesses and organizations are turning into social justice warriors in order to appease the radical leftists, but conservatives have a recourse. It’s time to ignore all organizations that take these stances.

