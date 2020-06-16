Patreon, the platform for content creators to accumulate donations and post premium content for members, has declared their adherence to social justice by donating $50,000 to Black Lives Matter. In their proud declaration email, they noted nothing about the riots and looting driven by Black Lives Matter and Antifa over the last month that have destroyed businesses and resulted in multiple deaths.

We’re enraged and saddened by the persistent racism that permeates our society — but our feelings won’t fix the problem. As a company and a community, Patreon has a platform with the power to drive change, and if we fail to leverage that platform, we become part of the problem.

To help in the fight against racism and police brutality, we’re donating $50,000 to Black Lives Matter and other organizations on the front line. We’re also going to increase our financial support to creators of color on Patreon through internal employee programs, and invest to boost diversity among our own ranks, so our team looks more like the community we serve. You can learn more in this blog post from Jack, our CEO.

Today and forever, Patreon stands with our Black creators and with Black people everywhere. We stand with all the courageous people fighting for equality. We stand with the voices calling for change, reform and the end of racial injustice.

This is all part of the Cultural Marxist narrative that has become ubiquitous in mainstream media and digital outlets. Patreon claims to be proponents of free speech, but they’ve demonstrated time and again that their primary interests are aligned with the far-left. Donating to Black Lives Matters while vilifying law enforcement is just the latest example.

This is just another reason we will be launching the Freedom First Network on Locals, a project spearheaded by freedom-loving classical liberal Dave Rubin. If you believe in true equality and liberty, then Patreon hates you. Move on, friends, to greener pastures.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.