Just a few short years ago, Dr Etienne Graves Jr was a Progressive Democrat. Then comes along this presidential candidate named Donald Trump who took the political scene by storm, creating an upheaval within the political system, completely turning everything on its head. During this time, Dr Graves was going through a transformation of his own, studying, researching and coming to the conclusion that he needed to leave the Democratic Party.

Since President Trump took office, Etienne has become a fully committed conservative Republican, taking a stand and making his voice heard about conservative values and making sure that people understand exactly why our current president is the best one for the job. Over the last several years, we’ve seen a Blexit, led by Candace Owens and many other prominent Black Conservatives, as President Trump has woken up many progressives from all backgrounds to the beauty of conservatism.

Then comes these Black Lives Matter protests, which seem to have been an attempt to draw back the black vote and to ensure that President Trump doesn’t get re-elected. Clearly, their goal with the riots in response to the George Floyd tragedy is not to simply bring justice to the situation, since justice is happening with the police officers getting arrested and going to trial for murder. According to one of the founders of BLM, their goal is to ensure that President Trump is not re-elected.

When you look at the platform on the BLM website, you begin to see that their platform has very little to do with Black Lives, but in pushing a progressive, Marxist, anti-America agenda. As Americans, we cannot play along with their word games, pledging allegiance to Black Lives Matter when they are really fighting to destroy the greatest country in the history of the world! Of course Black Lives Matter, but we have to separate out that phrase from the organization.

As we head into the 2020 Election, we have to do everything we can to ensure that BLM and the Progressive Left do not win. If they do, I don’t foresee America coming back from the destruction that will ensue.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.