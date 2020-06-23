TikTok. For those of you unfamiliar with it, consider yourself lucky. Same thing with Kpop. Though my daughter listens to the music, the “stans” of the Kpop world are a strange group. The two got together to own the Tulsa Trump rally and, for at least a day, they seemed to be successful. The campaign bragged about nearly a million people signing up for the event even though an estimated 7K actually attended.

But despite the narrative from leftist mainstream media that it was a failure, the actual viewership numbers told a completely different story. As our EIC noted in the latest episode of Conservative News Briefs, the actual number of people who watched the event was astounding. Digital numbers are still coming in with some reports showing upward around five million live viewers and untold replays. Then, Fox News announced yesterday that the event brought in the biggest Saturday night audience in the network’s history.

WOW! The Trump Rally gives @FoxNews the “LARGEST SATURDAY NIGHT AUDIENCE IN ITS HUSTORY”. Isn’t it amazing that virtually nobody in the Lamestream Media is reporting this rather major feat! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020

Don’t listen to the clowns in mainstream media talking about the attendance at the Trump Tulsa rally. These are the same people who tell you to stay at home perpetually. Look at the viewership and this was an historic rally.

