The cringy and racist video of Dan Cathy is just the icing on the cake of a downgrade that has been going on for years. Chick-Fil-A was once a merger between Christian values and corporate America, a bond that elevated the company to its prominence. But over the last several years, CFA has abandoned its Christian values in a most dishonest and cowardly fashion.

My original article on Dan Cathy’s capitulation focused more on the dividing line the Babylon Bee drew between the sheep and the goats by messing with their beloved Social Justice Gospel.

I created this video to focus more on the history of Chick-Fil-A’s downgrade, how it started in 2012 and became obvious in 2019. The downgrade is in line with many other once trusted institutions, including those founded by Billy Graham. Cultural Marxism has infiltrated the church in America, and the larger western world as a whole. And it sickens myself as a believer for Chick-Fil-A to claim the mantle as a Christian brand when they have sold out the faith years ago. And Dan Cathy is 100% responsible.

