The 800-lb gorilla trapped in the DNC’s basement is the universal concern over whether former Vice President Joe Biden still possesses the mental acuity to be President of the United States. Some would have questioned his cognitive abilities before his declining intellectual capacities became apparent in recent months, but now it’s almost impossible to avoid. In fact, the only thing many believe to be keeping his campaign afloat is the string of newsworthy events that started with the coronavirus and continued on through the anarchy presenting itself in the name of Black Lives Matter today.

The Trump campaign is making an effort to highlight the presumptive Democratic nominee’s examples that demonstrate the potential onset of dementia by launching a new website, “Barely There Biden.” But this isn’t just a satirical site. It shows how even many Democrats are concerned that they guy chose to take on President Trump may not be fit for the position.

“Anyone who watches Joe Biden speak for more than a minute can tell that he is barely there,” said Tim Murtaugh, Trump 2020 communications director. “As the President says, ‘Joe has lost his fastball.’ It’s important for voters to see the difference between the vibrant, quick-witted leadership of President Trump and the sleepy, meandering confusion of Joe Biden.”

Here are some of the highlights on the site:

One of the reasons Donald Trump won so easily in 2016 is because Hillary Clinton had many weaknesses. But compared to Joe Biden, Clinton now seemed like a good candidate. Biden has lost it and the Trump campaign will continue to hammer that fact home.

