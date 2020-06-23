The NASCAR world was taken by storm over the weekend when Bubba Wallace, a black driver, claimed that there was a noose in his garage. This comes during a time of heated racial tensions and NASCAR’s ban of the Confederate Flag (that’s not actually the Confederate Flag). But this did not stop Bubba Wallace from perpetuating racism by creating a hate crime hoax in which he was the victim.

After claiming there was a noose in his garage, Babba Wallace took to social media to fight the race war with his statement below.

Unsurprisingly, the amount of virtue signalling that took place was enough to alienate many fans of the struggling sport. They created a social media divide between blue check marks and social justice warriors vs those who were skeptical the event even took place.

Back in 2019, Jussie Smollett claimed he was attacked by white people chanting “this is MAGA country” on his walk home from Subway. The event involved bleach and a noose. Similarly, there was no evidence this event happened. In Babba Wallace’s case, no picture of a material object was ever presented. In Jussie Smollett’s case, he held onto his sandwich.

In both cases, taxpayer money was misspent to investigate the hoax. The Chicago Police Department executed search warrants on a crime that never happened and spent six figures. In this incident, the FBI investigated with fifteen special agents, despite no actual crime being committed, except maybe trespassing.

Several images surfaced on social media where there appears to be a noose in the garage functioning as a garage door pulley. On Tuesday afternoon, the FBI released a statement:

Though the FBI does not go so far as to say this was a perpetuated racist hoax by Bubba Wallace, they do emphasize that this was a misunderstanding. In other words, Bubba Wallace was “fake noose.”

Bubba Wallace likely knew exactly what was going on, just like Jussie Smollett. It’s stunning how with all of the surveillance that NASCAR has on its properties he would have thought to perpetuate a hoax like this. Yet those who believe in Social Justice are uninterested in truth or justice. Just like Jussie Smollett, he insulted those who refused to accept his narrative at face value and was praised by the media for being brave.

There was never any reason to believe Bubba Wallace, because, other than being black, there was no credibility to his story. There was no photo or video made public. Shame on the FBI for wasting taxpayer money on this when there are rioters to investigate.

The Bible talks about how one man’s story sounds true until you hear the other, but in this case the first story failed every test of believably. If you believed Bubba Wallace, then you need to rethink how susceptible you are to the rampant communist propaganda on social media.

