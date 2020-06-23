At the “Black House Autonomous Zone” in Washington DC, a combination of Black Lives Matter, Antifa, and unaffiliated “protesters” have drawn the attention of mainstream media. NBC News sent one of their most recognizable anchors, Andrea Mitchell, to cover the event. But during an interview with Representative Eleanor Holmes Norton, a tall man dressed in pink hot pants and not much else ran at them in an aggressive manner.

Burly crew members who are almost certainly part of the network’s security detail intercepted him before he could make much contact with the reporter or House Delegate. The alleged assailant’s intentions are unknown, but he appeared to be attacking them before being blocked and led off.

While standing in the “Black House Autonomous Zone” NBC reporter @mitchellreports was almost just attacked. Her first reaction was to ask where the police were. pic.twitter.com/eWRI0cop8z — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 23, 2020

Mitchell can be heard in video capturing the event asking, “Where are the police when you need them?”

This is all part of the same hypocrisy that has attached to nearly all facets of mainstream media. They play the brave field reporters on camera while surrounded by large and possibly armed security guards. They lambaste the police, echoing the sentiment of radical leftists calling to defund or disband law enforcement, then seek them when the angst of the mob turns against the press. And they do this with a straight face as if attacking law enforcement’s existence while demanding their presence are not mutually exclusive expectations.

Norton, who is a non-voting member of the House representing the District of Columbia, has been one of the most outspoken supporters of the plights of Black Lives Matter. She has called for the removal of statues in her district while conspicuously supporting the violence associated with some Black Lives Matter protests.

This isn’t really about the plight of Andrea Mitchell or other mainstream media activists. It goes to demonstrate that law enforcement are targeted by the radical progressives who also demand their protections when it’s their safety at risk. It’s pure hypocrisy.

