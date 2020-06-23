The storyline from Twitter has always been that they’re completely unbiased. But that false narrative flies in the face of everything we see from them as they beg us not to believe our lying eyes. Suppression, censorship, and total purging of accounts has been rampant for the past couple of years but appears to be ramping up lately, conspicuously ahead of the 2020 election.

The latest victim of the Twitter Trump-supporter purge is Logan Cook, better known as popular conservative meme-maker CarpeDonktum who has made national headlines and been to the White House.

BREAKING: Twitter has banned pro-Trump meme maker Carpe Donktum. The censorship of conservatives is blatant at this point. — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) June 23, 2020

BREAKING: Twitter spokesperson says @CarpeDonktum will be permanently suspended — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) June 23, 2020

Twitter has suspended @CarpeDonktum and it sounds like it may be a permanent ban. They say it’s for copyright claims but he makes memes that should be protected from most claims under fair use. CD has never reposted a video that Twitter received a claim for. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 23, 2020

Today @Twitter suspended @CarpeDonktum because he made funny memes, censored @realDonaldTrump for saying he’d enforce the law, but kept up a racist stalker who posted a woman’s info during a video of him harassing her as she panicked. — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) June 23, 2020

President Trump's favorite meme maker @CarpeDonktum has just been banned from Twitter. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/3IFGGmpYLo — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) June 23, 2020

The man behind the popular account took to Periscope to describe the circumstance behind his permanent ban on the platform that helped him achieve national exposure.

In recent weeks, Twitter has ramped up their attacks on Trump supporters. Accounts are getting unverified. Tweets are being suppressed.@realDonaldTrump is getting warnings put on his posts. And yes, they're banning Trump supporters like @CarpeDonktum. https://t.co/jTOO6shiKH — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) June 23, 2020

This is a full-blown ban. It’s not a suspension and it’s not temporary. In fact, if accounts pop up that Twitter believes is being operated by the banned user, they will instantly and permanently ban those as well. The iron fist of censorship is unyielding at Twitter.

Conservatives who use Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, or any of the major social media sites should do so knowing at any time, they could be targeted. What CarpeDonktum learned today should compel Trump supporters to seek greener pastures.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.