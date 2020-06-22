The so-called “2nd-wave” narrative is upon us. Every day, mainstream media and the Democratic puppetmasters are echoing reports of “spikes” in the number of coronavirus cases. It’s important to understand the difference between reported cases and the actual infectious rate of this disease. More importantly, it’s imperative that Republican lawmakers focus on the most important number of them all: Deaths.

Cases are spiking for a very important and logical reason, as the President noted yesterday on Twitter:

Our Coronavirus testing is so much greater (25 million tests) and so much more advanced, that it makes us look like we have more cases, especially proportionally, than other countries. My message on that is very clear! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020

That’s not just spin. It’s the truth. The reason the number of cases is going up is because more people are being tested. But if we look at the all-important number, deaths, we’ll see that it has been steadily declining week-over-week since early May.

The truthful narrative here is apparent to anyone who will look closely. Deaths going down, even after the supposed “grandma killing” Memorial Day weekend or the “selfish” opening up of many cities and states, means we’re heading for a good summer. Will there be a real 2nd-wave? Probably, but it won’t come until next winter. But that won’t stop mainstream media and Democrats from pushing the false narrative of an omnipresent 2nd-wave. Why? Because they don’t want the economy to open up before the election.

It’s so important for Republican lawmakers to understand the real numbers and spread the truth. Death rates are going down. Cases are going up because of more testing. These are facts. They need to act accordingly, as I detailed in the latest episode of the Conservative Playbook.

Stick to your guns, folks. Don’t slow the economy any further. Ramp it up. Open the country. Relieve restrictions. Follow the REAL science that death rates are dropping. Ignore the false narrative about cases. It’s a smokescreen.

