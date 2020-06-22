There’s a narrative in mainstream media right now that the coronavirus is having a resurgence. They’re noting that several states are seeing spikes in the number of “cases” of coronavirus and therefore it’s time to reinstate some of the draconian lockdown procedures we just abandoned a month ago or more, depending on your state. But they’re definitely not reporting the actual important number as it pertains to the coronavirus. In fact, they won’t mention at all that Sunday’s reported coronavirus death total of 267 was the lowest it has been since March 23.

We have seen the worst of the coronavirus, at least for this year. The left, especially Democrats and their proxies in mainstream media, must perpetuate coronavirus fear as long as possible to prevent the economic rebound we’re already starting to see. It behooves them to keep people suffering and the economy stagnant all the way through election day, which is why this narrative is so prevalent. But behind the number of cases rising is a logical and clear-cut explanation. As the President noted on Twitter, the number of reported cases is going up because the number of people being tested is going up dramatically.

Our Coronavirus testing is so much greater (25 million tests) and so much more advanced, that it makes us look like we have more cases, especially proportionally, than other countries. My message on that is very clear! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020

Does the number of cases rising necessarily mean the number of infections is going up? Not at all. Does the number of cases going up mean more people will die? No. As we learned based on studies done at multiple universities in April and May, the actual number of people infected by the coronavirus is much higher than the reported cases. Excepting for those who are vulnerable such as the elderly and those with preexisting conditions, the coronavirus has not been much of a killer. And as death numbers go down, the false narrative surrounding cases will go up. This is why you don’t hear them talking about the number of people killed supposedly by the coronavirus anymore.

The GOP MUST latch onto these numbers if they’re going to fight the so-called “2nd-wave” narrative. I explained why this is imperative in the latest episode of Conservative Playbook:

The real news about the coronavirus is unambiguously good. Mainstream media’s propaganda would never include the truth that we’re on a sharp decline in actual infections or that cases are spiking because testing is increasing. Focus on facts, folks.

