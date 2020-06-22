The Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) had a second shooting incident in 48 hours as a Twitch livestream caught the audio. But it was what happened afterwards that should have citizens concerned as the Twitch user’s phone was taken from him. The livestream continued to broadcast as at least two members of CHOP “security” attempted to prevent the footage from getting out.

Twitter user @ShawnGui_, Shawn Whiting, was livestreaming on Twitch for just under four hours. Near the end, gunshots can be heard. At the time, it was unclear if the noise was actual gunshots or fireworks, but his phone continued to livestream after it was taken by a member of CHOP “security.” The man who carried the phone away confirmed at least one person had been shot.

Here's my unedited footage of the shooting at the Seattle #CHAZ / #CHOP free zone tonight: https://t.co/7nAsWHAc50 I have no details on what happened besides what appears in the video. Afterwards no one laid hands on me but they did take my phone. They then gave it back. ↓ — Shawn Whiting (@ShawnGui_) June 22, 2020

Reports came in shortly after the livestream started going viral on social media that someone was in serious condition after being shot at the CHOP.

BREAKING: A shooting — the second in 48 hours — was reported Sunday night in the area known as the CHOP, or Capitol Hill Occupied Protest. One person with a gunshot wound was in serious condition at Harborview Medical Center. https://t.co/r55VKl9UVQ — The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) June 22, 2020

In the Twitch video at the 3:44:20 mark, gunshots can be heard. Then, at the 3:50:51 point, Whiting’s phone was grabbed from him. The person who stole the phone went to ask “James Madison,” who Whiting identified as the “lead security guy,” if he was really with The CHOP. Throughout, the livestream continued. At one point, he said to someone on his phone, “Another ****** just got shot. Ya, this is a war zone.”

When the person who grabbed the phone found “James Madison,” they examined it and realized it was still filming. By that time, both had put their faces clearly on camera, seen above. Twitch user Whiting made clear in the video and in subsequent Tweets that he was not a “plant,” as CHOP security seemed to believe. He appears to be generally supportive of the plight of those in the occupied area of Seattle and was merely documenting what was happening.

Social media reactions have been limited as the shooting happened overnight, but those talking about it have been vocal about the shooting and apparent attempted cover-up of the circumstances.

.@ShawnGui_ was recording a livestream during the CHAZ shooting tonight. Afterward, a man interrogated him and stole his phone, demanding the footage be deleted. He didn't know the camera was still recording. This is what was captured: https://t.co/pAWm0CyxFB pic.twitter.com/yLhUKRdjyo — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 22, 2020

BREAKING: 2nd CHAZ shootout caught on video tonight. Via @ShawnGui_ pic.twitter.com/uebpjVkUe9 — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) June 22, 2020

The man who stole @ShawnGui_’s phone in CHOP walks away without realizing the live stream is still going: pic.twitter.com/1Bt0tGLP2m — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) June 22, 2020

Violent and deadly crime seems to be rampant at The CHOP, though it’s clear from this video that concerted efforts are being put into preventing any of it from getting reported. It seem optics are more important than safety in Seattle.

