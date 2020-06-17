For a group of people who generally complain about the smallest things, they’re oblivious to the point of the story when a female police officer in Georgia named Stacey detailed her experience at McDonald’s. They ridiculed her for her heartfelt expression of anxiety and pain, claiming she was being too sensitive over a lost “McMuffin.” That wasn’t what she was trying to communicate, but leftists pounced as leftists are wont to day.

The word “mcmuffin” trended on Twitter overnight as “caring progressives” railed against the distraught law enforcement officer. Comments on the post were heinous, so much so we won’t be posting them here. Needless to say, hundreds if not thousands of radical progressives were not impressed and clearly had no sympathy for someone who has dedicated her life to protecting and serving.

Stacey who has been a cop for 15 yrs went to @McDonalds She paid for it in advance and this is how she gets treated for being a cop😢😡 Come on America. We are better than this. pic.twitter.com/IcudsNfVLY — 🌷🇺🇸Ann🇺🇸🌷🐇 (@tkag2020_ann) June 17, 2020

Ever since the Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots have put even bigger targets on the backs of law enforcement officers, those who have not quit or been reprimanded for doing their jobs are experiencing a daily dose of hell. Why? Because they have the heavy burden of trying to protect people, many of whom literally want their jobs removed. It was hard enough being a cop before this ridiculous leftist pursuit to disband police. Today, their jobs are more difficult than they’ve ever been.

We wholeheartedly support the brave men and women who put their lives on the line for us. We know there are bad cops, and they should be removed. But the vast majority of law enforcement officers are underpaid and definitely underappreciated for risking everything. It’s sad that they are often put in harm’s way by the very people they’re trying to help.

Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!

Mocking her as “Officer Karen” is disgusting. Police officers risk having their food poisoned regularly. Those claiming she was blowing her “mcmuffin experience” out of proportions have likely never feared for their lives daily or served others as this police officer has for 15 years.

