There are two narratives currently in play as it pertains to CHOP, CHAZ, or whatever the anarcho-communist six-block society in Seattle is calling themselves now. The first is the one echoed by most in mainstream media and nearly everyone on the left: This is just one big protest party with no problems despite no cops allowed. The second is the truth: The anarchy and mob rule in The CHOP is ugly and very dangerous.

While trying to prevent the real narrative from escaping their blocked off, stolen pieces of land, the Antifa and Black Lives Matter activists demonstrated just how lawless and, for lack of a better word, ignorant their actions really are. Local Q12FOX reporter Brandi Kruse and her film crew attempted something few in mainstream media do by going to The CHOP at night. They were hoping to capture the real activities that happen after the sun goes down. Some have called it like “Jekyll and Hyde” because the activities during the daytime that include street art and a music festival atmosphere descends into crime and violence at night.

The ugliness of actions, words, and overall behavior captured by Kruse’s crew show the Hyde narrative to be correct. It was more than pure vitriol. There were times when it seemed apparent if she did not have men guarding her, things would have turned very much south for her and her camera operator. Both were shoved and grabbed multiple times. At one point, a “protester” could be seen spitting at the reporter. Even as they attempted to leave, the ravenous “escort” mob stayed with them in close proximity, spewing vile sentiment all along the way.

For the first couple of days, I’ll admit I was sympathetic. I do understand the plight of wanting more liberty and less government intrusion into our lives and this seemed to be a radical expression of that sentiment. But it’s clear based on the fact that they adamantly and universally do not want press there at night, especially a FOX affiliate, reporting the true tale of ugliness and nihilism that comes up when the sun goes down.

If their goal was to prevent the press from seeing their uglier side, they failed. While trying to suppress the media, they expressed the contradictions in their base ideology. If their goal was to express anger at anything they believe is somehow associated with President Trump, they did so by demonstrating absolute ignorance to how things in the real world work. Being a FOX affiliate is not the same as being from Fox News. In fact, many affiliates, and I assume Seattle’s is one of them, tend to lean left for their local news broadcasts. But having the letters F-O-X means they must be cataloging The CHOP for Tucker Carlson, right? Their lack of understanding how the real world works is not limited to thinking public or private property is their’s for the taking. They don’t understand the media, either.

Watch this video from start to finish. Brandi Kruse and her crew bravely attempted to let people in The CHOP tell their story, and unfortunately for them and their narrative, that’s exactly what they accomplished. The nihilism is palpable in this video.

