There are few things in Washington DC funnier than watching Congressman Jerry Nadler trying to get tough. He’s a mental midget, and that’s not an insult regarding his stature. But it’s the times when he’s trying to be a nanny that he seems to be most impotent. Case-in-point: Today’s Judiciary Committee hearing in which he tried to flex his tyrannical muscles.

The fact that mask-wearing has become a partisan issue is the most 2020 thing in 2020. We can debate the efficacy of them, but it really comes down to personal perspective. Those who believe in them do so adamantly while those who oppose them are equally vehement. But considering the science regarding asymptomatic transmission or lack thereof, one would think we could move on from mandates to choice. Unfortunately, Nadler and most Democrats have not.

It comes down to authoritarianism. The left is wont to impose their will regardless of the issue in question. The right generally wants more freedoms, more choice. Masks are an authoritarian measure when mandated an therefore people like Nadler are inclined to impose them on everyone over which they have authority.

According to The Blaze:

A senior Democratic aide told the outlet that the speaker had asked committee chairs to “enforce rules of decorum and exclude members who fail to comply.”

While overseeing a Judiciary Committee meeting the next day, Nadler reminded his colleagues of the new rule — saying he had been “lenient” for most of the day — but warned that moving forward “anyone who is not wearing a mask will not be recognized to speak. Period.”

Immediately thereafter, Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Calif.), who was not wearing a mask, sought to speak to argue his case for not covering his face. Nadler ignored him, and attempted to skip over the congressman to allow a Democrat to take the allotted time.

“McClintock has tried repeatedly to make his point,” Jordan interjected. After Nadler made another effort to move on to the Democrat, Jordan said, “No, no, it’s our side. You just had a Democrat speak, it’s our turn.”

After a back-and-forth, Nadler eventually relented, allowing McClintock to express his opposition to the mask rule and its enforcement. The California Republican argued, “I consider masks much more effective at spreading panic and much less effective at stopping a virus.”

When the coronavirus madness ends, assuming it ever does, we will hopefully be able to look back and learn from the manufactured panic that divided the country. This is no longer a healthcare debate. It’s all politics.

