Support for Black Lives Matter has skyrocketed following the tragic death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers and the group is drawing growing support from across the American social spectrum, including Christians of different races and faiths. The BLM movement has become popular in black churches because they have become the new and vigorous voice for civil rights and their support has expanded across racial and religious lines. Unfortunately, Christians are being bewitched by BLM’s continuous stream of falsehoods and they are letting their fervor for civil rights and social justice blind them to God’s instructions for how God wants us to behave.

What Bible teachings are Christians forgetting in favor of BLM’s lies? Let’s take a look.

The Bible teaches us to be truthful and the Ninth Commandment prohibits saying things about others that are not true. In contrast, BLM started by promoting lies about the 2012 death of teenager Trayvon Martin. The county prosecutor declined to bring charges against his killer because he believed there wasn’t enough evidence. Further, George Zimmerman claimed he did not shoot until after Martin attacked him and put him in fear for his life. When they took their protest to social media BLM leaders elevated Martin to the status of a martyr for civil rights and the rage they aroused was expressed in public demonstrations.

They claimed Martin’s death was murder and proof that a white person could hunt-down and kill an innocent black victim without fear of facing criminal charges. (They conveniently overlooked that Zimmerman was not white but Latino.) The case became a national news story when then President Barack Obama and Attorney General Eric Holder voiced their support and pressed the state attorney general to prosecute Zimmerman. The left-leaning mainstream media added fuel to the fire by editing Zimmerman’s 911 call to make it sound like he was hunting Martin. They used an old school photo to portray him as a cherubic child when he was several years older and had become a drug abuser and petty criminal. When the case went to trial the state’s evidence was so flimsy that even mainstream reporters remarked about how the state was making a good case for the defense. BLM leaders claimed Zimmerman’s acquittal was fresh proof of the “systemic” and “institutional” discrimination against blacks in America.

BLM leaders began seizing on every time when a black person was killed by a white police officer to stir-up protests and promote the concept that blacks were being victimized. Their complaints on social media went into high gear after the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, MO when they spread the claim that he had been holding his hands up and trying to surrender when he was shot and killed. That sensational claim was reported over and over by the Mainstream Media and “Hands up! Don’t shoot!” became the chant of angry marchers who were joined by busloads of out-of-town supporters and rabble-rousers who began rioting.

There was just one problem with BLM’s story: it was a total fabrication. It was a complete and total lie. The BLM story was a lie. According to eyewitness testimony given to a grand jury, Officer Darren Wilson was attempting to question Brown about his role in a theft at a nearby store when he attacked Wilson and put him in fear of his life. But that hardly mattered because the “Hands up, don’t shoot!” story had been circulating for so long that a lot of people, including Christians, believed the lie.

BLM has drawn widespread support from black churches because they have become the most visible and vigorous leaders of the civil rights movement, surpassing even leaders like Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton. Their message has spread across racial lines because they look like they are fulfilling the exhortations in Isaiah, chapter 58 to shout aloud and “raise your voice like a trumpet” (Verse 1) and to “loose the chains of injustice and untie the cords of the yoke…” (verses 6). While it sounds like BLM is on a noble crusade their followers are allowing the excitement and emotion of the protest to keep them from obeying God’s instructions to turn-away from evil.

The Bible teaches that God sets-up rulers and that we are to be subject to their authority, but the founders of BLM are Marxists who advocate for the overthrow of the law and Constitution in America.

The foundations for our judicial system trace back to the Bible instructions God gave to the ancient Children of Israel, including the appointment of judges to hear the evidence against a person accused of breaking the law. Only that judge could declare a person’s guilt and set their punishment and no person could be put to death without the testimony of at least two witnesses. Plus, in the sixth commandment (Exodus 20:13) God prohibited murder and Yet following the death of George Floyd we saw protesters in the streets angrily demanding “Justice NOW!”

Their level of anger left little doubt that had they been able to put their hands on the police officers involved in George Floyd’s death that their lives would have been killed very quickly. That level of anger and mob mentality exposed what may be the ultimate contradiction in the words of civil rights organizers. They are quick to point to history and how many of their people were lynched by mobs demanding immediate punishment for a perceived wrong so the demonstrators were intent on doing exactly what they point to in history as a heinous evil.

Our latest episode of the NOQ Report Podcast...

Jesus taught his followers to respond to evil in ways very different from the confrontational tactics of BLM and modern civil rights activists. He taught we should love our enemies instead of hating them and in Matthew 5:9 he pronounced a blessing on “the peacemakers for they shall be called the children of God.” In contrast, BLM and civil rights advocates want you in the street shouting demands for change and making threats against any government official who refuses to submit. He taught us to forgive those who are doing evil things against us and as he was dying on a Roman cross he asked his father to “forgive them for they do not know what they are doing” (Luke 23:34).

The truths in the Bible and the lies of BLM are so mutually exclusive that it is impossible for a person to be truthful when claiming to be a follower of Jesus while they are supporting Black Lives Matter.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.