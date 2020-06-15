Today’s stories on Let’s Talk Right Now include:

Supreme Court Justices add LGBTQ to the Civil Rights Act of 1964

The major news of the day was the Supreme Court ruling that the LGBTQ community is included in the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Does anyone truly believe that the framers of this act, in 1964, was intending for the gay community to be included under this law? I highly doubt that, and if you are going to make that claim, you’ll have to provide some evidence for this kind of thinking.

What’ dangerous about this ruling is that it’s simply another example of activist judges overstepping their authority and rewriting law. That is not their job. It’s not their role as the Supreme Court. This needs to stop.

More Fake News: Media Reports Police Shoot black man sleeping in his car

When the news broke about Rayshard Brooks being shot to death by police in Atlanta, the Mainstream Media took it upon themselves to inflame the situation and try to push the propaganda that police officers are slaughtering black men in the streets. Huffington Post and Twitter pushed the headline that literally read “Atlanta Police Fatally Shoot Black Man Who Was Sleeping In His Car.” To any normal reader of this headline, you would think that a black man was minding his own business, sleeping in his car, and then the police showed up and shot him to death while he slept peacefully in his car. That could not be further from the truth.

Mr Brooks was actually fully awake, being arrested, when he began to fight back against the arresting officers, literally wrestling and punching the police officers in the face, before stealing a taser off of one of the officers, running away, and then turning around and aiming it the officers pursuing him. Only after all this had happened did the police shoot him.

Now, the debate can go on about whether the police should have shot him or killed him. That’s a perfectly reasonable debate to have. But to say that this was just a black man minding his own business and being targeted and assassinated for no reason except for the color of his skin is simply not true.

The media, however, doesn’t care about the truth. They only care about pushing their narrative and finding any way they can to lend support and push propaganda that supports the Black Lives Matter movement.

CHAZ not as peaceful as the mainstream media claims

The final story that we discussed is the undercover reporting by Jack Posobiec exposing just how violent and dangerous it is in CHAZ. While the mainstream media is acting like it’s just a bunch of peaceful hippies who want peace and love, the reality is that there is extensive violence, looting, sexual assault and inhumane living conditions.

Whether it’s the Supreme Court’s activist decision to rewrite the Civil Rights Act of 1964 or it’s the lies and propaganda coming out out of the Mainstream Media, it’s clear that we are in an ideological war for the soul of America.

