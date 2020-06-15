Criminals across the country have been trying to take advantage of the chaos to burglarise gun stores, attempting to break into the shops and steal what they can. This while law enforcement has been busy with the protests and looting that broke out everywhere.
Some have noted a decided increase in this type of crime, with the thieves only meeting partial success. Word has it that the ATF has complimented some stores for their security measures that prevented loss of inventory to the miscreants.
If anything, this should show that liberty control is a fool’s errand since criminals will always find a way to obtain guns. The end result of these policies is that the innocent and even law enforcement are then at the mercy of the worst of society.
Alabama
- June 2, 2020
Pleasant Grove police investigating smash-and-grab gun store burglary involving at least 12 suspects
- Jun 02, 2020
Band of thieves targeting Birmingham area gun stores, 2 hit today
California
- May 30, 2020
$10,000 reward for information on gun store burglary in La Mesa
- May 31, 2020
Looters Steal 29 Guns From Santa Monica Big 5 Store
- May 31, 2020
Amid Bay Area looting, Hayward gun store is robbed of 29 firearms
- June 1, 2020
Five Bay Area residents face federal charges for Vacaville gun store burglary
Illinois
Louisiana
Pennsylvania
Mississippi
New Mexico
North Carolina
- May 30, 2020
Gun thieves shot at Fayetteville police as officers responded to pawnshop break-in, official says
- May 31, 2020
Thieves target gun stores two miles apart in Wake County
- June 3, 2020
Caught on Camera | Thieves break into Idol’s Gun Rack in Kernersville, get away with weapons
- June 9, 2020
ATF issues warning after break-in at Raleigh gun shop
Texas
- May 31, 2020
Teens ‘exploited the chaos’ of Dallas protests to steal dozens of firearms from gun store, feds allege
- June 8, 2020
Lubbock Police, ATF investigating 4 gun store burglaries in 9 days
