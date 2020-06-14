A lot of pundits on the right and center-right derided the Democratic Primary as the “woke” primary. They’re not without reason. The primary season was kicked off by an apparent rush to the hard-left of progressive thought. Many of the candidates seemed to have the initial goal to out-bernie Bernie Sanders. It’s striking that the political role model of the primary process was an independent who openly calls himself a socialist.

Only Joe Biden, and several others who failed to get much support, channeled the mainstream progressivism of Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. And, none of them reflected the classically liberal tinged progressivism of a JFK Democrat. There were definitely no blue dogs stepping forward.

Media touted Biden, Buttigieg, Yang, and Bloomberg as the moderates in the race. Yet, if elected, Biden would be the most progressive president we’ve seen since LBJ.

And what of the policies touted by the progressive Democrats? Down the list, we can see a grab bag of policies that trend decidedly towards the radical and authoritarian realms of the political spectrum, many of them far beyond the sphere of natural law.

Several of these ideas would completely erode the foundations of our constitutional government. Packing the Supreme Court? Removing the Electoral College? Infringing on the right to bear arms, if not voicing a desire to remove this right altogether? These are all attempts to tear down tradition. These are radical ideas.

And, let’s not forget the myriad of proposals that would increase the government’s involvement in our private lives and limit individual freedom and choice.

Both Sanders and Warren were in favor of socialized medicine, a healthcare model that only gives the people a single choice for healthcare, a choice ran by the government.

The Green New Deal, and its derivatives, posit that the only way to deal with warnings from scientists of rising global temperatures is to embark on an economic scheme of near-absolute centralized government control.

We have also seen on college campuses across the country, and increasingly from ideas and proposals in the Democratically controlled House of Representatives, an effort to silence speech that reflects more traditional views of government and culture. Culturally, the hard-left has moved far beyond their purported live and let live demands and now demands silence, if not celebration, in response to their radical departures from tradition.

America’s political left has clearly gone far afield of the sphere of natural law, occupying a marginal area on the political spectrum. Progressivism, already a radical, authoritarian, and collectivist ideology, has only trended further in those directions in the last two decades.

Old Democrats or Democrats portraying themselves as more moderate or more accepting of traditional viewpoints would have a hard time gaining traction in this progressive Democratic Party. I’d even venture to say that figures like Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter, or John F. Kennedy would have failed to receive the Democratic nomination in this radical climate.

