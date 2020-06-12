Will the domestic terrorists in America today turn to bombs as the next phase of their push for anarchy in this nation? Our EIC JD Rucker joined Sam Jacobs on The Resistance Library Podcast to discuss this very concept. But along the way, they talked about many other topics, including the possibility that this was like a “Color Revolution” promoted by the CIA and how this push for anarchy is, in the long term, a push for authoritarianism.

Talked about riots — where they are and where they're going — with @JDRucker on The Resistance Library Podcast. https://t.co/setqVPrNqS — Sam Jacobs (@SamJacobs45) June 12, 2020

This interview, which took place last week, holds true today as many of the topics discussed seem to be coming true. Crime is being promoted by leftist mainstream media. Attacks on law enforcement are increasing while sentiment towards the police has turned south. Major American cities are trying to defund or even disband police. And behind it all, the appetite for advancing the surveillance state is increasing.

Now is not the time for fear. We must be diligent knowing that radical leftists are bent on anarchy as their pathway to the Marxist utopia they envision. They’ll get more violent. We must not fear because fear is their ultimate tool.

Editor’s Note: I wanted to thank Sam Jacobs for this discussion. I learned more about what Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and the radical leftists are doing than I contributed. This information needs to get out there before it’s too late. Freedom can be taken in a blink of an eye if we don’t protect it aggressively.

