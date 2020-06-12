“Cancel culture” was horrible before the George Floyd protests. It was manifesting as a major problem in America long before Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and radical leftists promoted the notion that all Black people have the moral authority and therefore members of all other races must meet their demands. But the past few weeks have demonstrated a true shift in America, particularly from the left, that is destroying aspects of life for a supposedly free people in the United States.

HBO has dropped Gone with the Wind. Historical monuments are being ripped from their foundations. Governors are making decrees to give benefits to Black people and Black people alone. This is not the freedom upon which America was founded and it’s definitely not the freedom we must protect to keep America thriving. Cancel culture has gone from an annoyance to an existential threat, and classical liberal commentator Dave Rubin talked about it on Fox News yesterday.

“We’re seeing the fruits of what progressives bring you,” he said. “Every city right now that is rioting or Seattle with its ‘autonomous zone’ which sounds like some sort of dystopian sci-fi movie like District 9, these are all run by far-left progressives.”

Twitter user @JakeDeSantos took a clip referenced by Rubin of the Seinfeld episode in which Kramer is participating in the AIDS Walk. He is asked from the beginning to wear the AIDS ribbon, but refuses. While walking, someone notices he isn’t wearing his ribbon and calls him out. The situation escalates to find Kramer cornered by a mob who demands he wear the ribbon. Here’s the clip. Be sure to read the modified caption to see how this fictional scenario hits close to home today regarding the “Blackout” posts all non-racists are allegedly supposed to be putting on their social media pages.

Hey @RubinReport , I saw your segment on Fox News where you brought up the Seinfeld AIDS Walk episode. What a fitting segment for the times we live in today. I made a short edit on that episode: pic.twitter.com/iOjWQRTBdJ — Jake DeSantos (@DesantosJake) June 12, 2020

This is exactly what’s happening in America today. It’s not enough to oppose racism. We are being pushed by the radical left to oppose racism through the prescribed methods THEY impose on us. That means literally bowing to Black people, especially if we’re law enforcement or Caucasians. It means posting idiotic memes on social media. It means proclaiming that “black lives matter” and definitely NOT proclaiming the truth that all lives matter.

Cancel culture is the radical left’s favorite tool to promote a post-truth society in which anything that might hurt their feelings must be eliminated. That does not promote dialogue. It does not promote unity. It only promotes more hatred.

