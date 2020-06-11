This morning the increasingly Orwellian Associated Press published a piece cleverly designed to accomplish two divergent tasks. One, blame the reopening of certain Republican states of causing an ‘alarming rise in virus cases’. Two, absolve the Antifa riots for the increase.

“There is no single reason to explain all the surges. In some cases, more testing has revealed more cases. In others, local outbreaks are big enough to push statewide tallies higher. But experts think at least some are due to lifting stay-at-home orders, school and business closures, and other restrictions put in place during the spring to stem the virus’s spread.”

Take note of the incubation factors of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and that we’re coming up on the end of that time period. It was almost two weeks ago when the Antifa riots exploded on the streets. The national socialist media has to thread the needle in order to deflect blame for any new outbreaks on the riots while pushing for even more draconian measures

The piece conveniently forgets to mention protests until the last few paragraphs, no doubt hoping to set the narrative of the states reopening as the cause rather than the riots. It contradictorily blames people returning to work and venturing out while later absolving the riots for any possible increases because, “The protests were outdoors, which reduces the likelihood of virus spread”

Rejecting another set of lock-downs

We were inspired to write up this summary of what is going on primarily because of the Tucker Carlson video, the Orwellian Press article and our EIC’s podcast on the possibility of another set of lock-downs, making the very important point that the first set were predicated on fear, faulty models and wrong way to mitigate the pandemic.

“Patriots need to stand strong against the next wave of lockdown attempts by government. Those of us in blue states or Democratic-majority cities need to be especially vocal with our unwillingness to comply with draconian mandates. We need to protest and take it to the courts if necessary. We need to engage in civil disobedience at times, and that doesn’t mean riot like the left is wont to do. We don’t need more riots. We need more common sense, and fighting Lockdowns 2.0 is a common sense play.”

We’re also presenting another Tucker Carlson video and editorial simply because the liberty-hating left would like to silence the man, along with the fact that he makes some very good points on the lockdown fiasco: That is was based on a lie and that the original lock-down was unnecessary.

If the first set of draconian measures were not needed, how can anyone rationalize a second, third, forth… series of lockdowns?

