Before 2020, I was having a discussion with a family member where I insisted that the United State could never be united but my mom contended that a 9/11 level event could still bring this country together. 2020 brought conflict with Iran, coronavirus, and mass tumults surrounding an event Americans overwhelmingly agree was unjust. It’s more clear now that if a 9/11 were to happen in 2020, half of the country would obfuscate the tragedy and blame America, while the other half would would be American. Matt Walsh posted a Twitter poll below that had over 14000 responses:

Is America more likely to heal and establish unity or descend further into disunion and eventually break apart? — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 10, 2020

76% of respondents said that America is more likely to break apart than unite. Granted, this poll is skewed to Walsh’s audience, in which there are overlaps with NOQ Report’s own reader base. As conservatives, we should pause and consider not whether America is worth saving but whether America can be saved. America is a nation founded on Lockean principles and Christian values instead of an ethnicity or doctrinal creed. But most Americans know neither of these things and at least half outright oppose these ideas.

America is increasingly being held up only by its currency backed only by its nuclear arsenal. And Washington DC is clearly ineffective at pushing back against America’s decline. America is on the path that British Empire took after World War 2 that sent the nation into the declined state that the United Kingdom is today. A national divorce would be a merciful alternative to the emasculating decline like the British Empire. A national divorce may also be the best way to pass down freedom to our posterity, in that the “red states” can go the path of freedom and the “blue states” the path of communism.

The map above shows an “easy” partition of the fifty states. The states that are undecided would have to be negotiated perhaps between the forming nations. At the same time, it is possible that states would cease to exist and current boundaries would have to be redrawn. For instance would Illinois still exist when its socialist base is Chicago and its suburbs? Minnesota? California may even need to be redrawn. It’s important to note that this idea need not be constrained by nineteenth century cartography.

This partition plan must allow for ease of political migration so that conservatives can pursue freedom in the Republic of America while the socialists can pursue utopia in the Democratic Socialist States of America. The plan must also allow for a peaceful division of the United States’ military assets including its weapons of mass destruction.

The biggest barrier towards pursuing this solution is political will at the moment. Would states have to lead this effort or Congress? But in any case this solution must have sway with the American people. And perhaps the only way to fight communism’s advance in America without enduring it is to split the union and codify protections in the new republic.

Americans will only grow more weary of this political climate. Movements like the Convention of States have not gotten enough traction. This solution allows both sides to win so that they won’t have to share a country with the other. Although its terms may only be as long lasting as the Molotov–Ribbentrop Pact, a partition plan is a merciful alternative to civil war or communist oppression. It’s time to put forth serious consideration in a peaceful partition plan.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.