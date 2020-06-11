The triggering mechanism for radical leftists is completely predictable. That’s why outrage at “The CHAZ”—also known as the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone in Seattle—could be seen from miles away. They weren’t very upset with new “warlord” Raz Simone when he brought men with firearms to their communist utopia surrounding the East Precinct. They didn’t voice concerns over his crew setting up ID-check stations at the various barricades or stopping people walking through “The CHAZ” asking them for their papers. They didn’t even get too annoyed when Simone’s group started charging local businesses for protection.

It was discovering a 2010 Tweet in which the Seattle rapper used an anti-LGBTQ slur to insult a rival that triggered “residents” of the new autonomous zone.

Screen shot of deleted tweet. pic.twitter.com/NyspCTtK5H — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) June 11, 2020

The Tweet from 2010 used a word that is disparaging to homosexuals. When word got out after controversial commentator Mark Dice quote-Tweeted it, Simone deleted the Tweet. Dice had the screenshot (above) and questions started coming in from those claiming to be in “The Chaz” about the authenticity of the Tweet. But instead of deleting it and claiming it was manipulated, Simone went with the ludicrous story that his account had been hacked and his old Tweet was manipulated. This is not possible on Twitter.

He even went so far as to retweet a sarcastic claim that his account was hacked under the old time stamp. The commenter used a known badge of sarcasm towards unhinged leftists, “Sorry you have to go through this,” but the sentiment was lost on Simone.

Hackers got your accounts and posted this on the old time stamp. Sorry you have to go through this. — Sudip Tiwari 🇳🇵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@sudip10994) June 11, 2020

Mixed reports say Simone has stepped down, has been ousted, or is just doing damage control and maintaining his grip over the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. Information coming out of “The CHAZ” is sketchy. Even a subreddit dedicated to the circumstances has conflicting information, especially as it pertains to Simone’s role in the venture.

It’s ironic that the self-declared peacekeeper in the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone may have brought himself down with an old Tweet disparaging the LGBTQ community. What will “The CHAZ” be like if Raz Simone is no longer in charge?

