Conservatives and Leftists haven’t a completely different way of looking at America. Lefties see America as an oppressive, racist and cold-hearted nation that simply exploits others for the benefit for a select few. To a certain degree, they are correct. The irony is that it’s actually the leftist elites that are implementing this exploitation.

Think about it, who are some of the wealthiest Americans? Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, to name a few. They are also all globalists and leftists. So, in reality, the left is claiming that they have the solution to the problem that they, themselves, have created… if you buy into their line of thinking.

But this is not new to the left. This is the standard operating procedure. Create a crisis, then come up with a solution to solve the crisis that you created.

We also have to remember that there’s a difference between the leftist elites and the everyday lefties. The leftist elites are those with power. People like Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Ilhan Omar, AOC. These are all what I would refer to as “elite”. This means that they know better. They know what they are doing. They are, in my opinion, being dishonest in how they put forth their agenda. It’s not about actually making America great, it’s about doing whatever they can to have more centralized power.

Then there’s the everyday lefties. These people are going to be your friends, family and neighbors. They have truly bought into the idea that it’s most compassionate to have a governmental system that provides for us and cares for all of our needs. They think that what is best for the poor is to get a free handout. They think that it’s the government’s job to ensure that everyone is healthy, happy and have money in their bank account.

Clearly, conservatives have a completely different worldview. But when we get into a discussion with lefties over politics, which we should be doing on a regular basis, we have to change our tactics depending on whether we are talking to a leftist elite or everyday leftie. A leftist elite needs to be exposed for the hypocrites that they are. An everyday leftie needs to be walked through the logical implications of what they believe.

It’s vitally important to understand the thought process of a leftie. They don’t understand conservative thinking, since they assume it’s rooted in racism and bigotry. So if we want to bring people over to the RIGHT side, we have to appeal to them in a way that they will understand.

Check out my latest episode of Let’s Talk Right Now as I dive deeper into this important topic.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit