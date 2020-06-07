Do you search using Google? Stop. They track you. It doesn’t matter if you’re logged in. It doesn’t matter if you use “Incognito Mode.” Their search products are designed to accumulate data, and while there are ways to minimize the collection as well as the connection to your personal data, the only real way to be sure is to use a different search engine.

Unfortunately, most of them track you. There are those who do not track, but their search results are questionable. There are others that have have great results, but they track you. DuckDuckGo is the only one I’ve found that combines the best of both worlds.

But it isn’t just about tracking. They are also unbiased with their search results. Unlike Google, DuckDuckGo isn’t doing everything it can to help Democrats win elections. Unlike Google, DuckDuckGo does not consider itself to be a social justice company. They just do search and they do it exceptionally well.

On a side note, their corporate headquarters are pretty darn awesome.

If you’re a conservative, why would you support a company that hates you? Google sells your data, so every time you use their search products you’re contributing to the Democratic Party. Use DuckDuckGo instead.

