All across social media and in mainstream media reports, images and videos of people kneeling “in solidarity” with Black Lives Matter protests seem to all be missing one important component. To kneel in solidarity would mean that everyone is kneeling together, but that’s not the case. If you look at the images, you’ll notice the kneeling is only happening on one side. While Caucasians and law enforcement officers kneel to show their appreciation of the grievances made by Black Lives Matter, the ones calling for the kneeling are standing tall.

Conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza noticed a distinct parallel between what these Black Lives Matter activists are doing and what an old group of “grieved” people called for in the past.

This photograph from 1938 shows the German National Socialists—the Nazis—making Jews in Vienna kneel and scrub the streets. Nazi socialists used racial humiliation as a retaliation against perceived Jewish capitalist exploitation pic.twitter.com/qQHI0x2Abx — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) June 5, 2020

By no means is D’Souza saying Black Lives Matter is like the Nazis. But the tactics used—namely “racial humiliation”—cannot be ignored. Kneeling before people has always been a sign of deference to their authority, while calling on others to kneel has always been an expression of this supposed authority. This isn’t like the kneeling that was popular in recent years among athletes who were echoing former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s sentiment about the National Anthem and perceived injustice in America. Those people were kneeling “in solidarity” against this perceived injustice. What we’re seeing today is conflated with past kneeling by the press, but when one group of people is kneeling before another group of people, that’s not solidarity. That’s an expression of being dominated.

Symbolism is a powerful tool, especially in divisive times like these. Logic and true expressions of humanity tell us that all lives matter, but the narrative has been wrongly shifted to the notion that only black lives matter. Bountiful sins of the past and occasional sins of the present are being used to manifest “white guilt” within the population, especially among left-leaning Americans. This is no an attempt to unify. It’s an attempt to divide.

This is just the latest version of Cultural Marxism making itself pervasive across the nation. There are legitimate grievances on all sides, but this attempt to diminish the grievances of others while elevating the plight of Black Lives Matter is debilitating for this country and will take us in a dangerous direction if it is allowed to continue without a proper counter-narrative coming to light.

In the post-truth society the left is bent on creating, they’re attempting to divide the races in the name of so-called unity. There is nothing unifying about these riots. Now, even the protests for George Floyd have taken a new, unjust turn.

