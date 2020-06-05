Speaking for the silent majority: Glenn Beck had an epic monologue recently that, dare we say it, expressed the rage we are all feeling over the nation’s socialist left’s incessant exploitation of crisis no matter who it hurts.

We cannot possibly do justice to his perfect exposition of what is at stake at this moment in history. We can only point you to the video and try to further explain the issues involved. The past few days have exposed the left as the power-hungry authoritarians they’ve always been. But recent events have shown their rank hypocrisy with crisis exploitation in the pursuit of raw political power to be far worse than ever seen in history.

This was never about COVID-19 or George Floyd

Make no mistake, this was never about COVID-19 or George Floyd, or any of the other ‘serious crises’ the left uses to gain control over everyone else. It’s never about ‘safety’ when they exploit tragedy to further their agenda of gun confiscation. It’s never about helping people or fighting for civil rights, or any of their false pretenses and labels.

Their history of cynical crisis exploitation is available for anyone willing to listen to the truth. They are perfectly willing to use any label or lie to further their socialist national agenda. COVID-19 and George Floyd are just the latest examples of their authoritarian power grabs in their false guise of caring about people, liberty or anything else they spout at the drop of a mask.

COVID lies and hypocrisy

We were solemnly told we had to ‘flatten the curve’. Then we were told we had to stay at home to save lives. We were told that we had to wear a placebo mask and social distance from others. Or else, we wanted to kill Grandma.

We were told that it was our collective responsibility to supersede our basic human rights for their silly pandemic safety theater. We’re all in this together they declared – except when the authoritarian leftists ignored their own rules.

Then overnight, all of that changed

Suddenly, it became acceptable to storm the streets, cram together in crowds and conveniently wear a mask when looting a liquor store. In fact, it became morally imperative to do so.

In a move that would have thoroughly impressed George Orwell, all of this became perfectly acceptable in the blink of an eye.

Now in a nod to the bizarro world in which we find ourselves, the very same medical professionals who lectured us like we were children have done a 180. They have thoroughly destroyed their credibility as they have done with the economy.

It would be worth it to revive the reopen protests – now to just get rid of all the pandemic safety theater – just to see them spin around one more time and double down on their double standards.

George Floyd was just a convenient catalyst

Let’s just say from the outset that everyone agreed his death was a tragedy and that the officers involved should be prosecuted to the fullest extend of the law. It was even more of a tragedy that they cynically took what could have been a unifying event and exploited it for their crass political gain.

Reports indicate that the nation’s socialist left was worried that the economy would recover too quickly and help President Trump in his re-election efforts. Now it looks like their nightmare might come true, that instead of being afraid, people are getting out there to live and boost the economy in the process.

Reports also indicate that spontaneous rioting was based on careful planning. One cannot simply order up a ton of bricks to be delivered to random locations around the country on a moment’s notice. Lara Logan DOJ confirmed the role of Antifa’s role in riots: ‘This is the super bowl of their efforts’. Even the nation’s socialist media has affirmed what everyone already knew: Why it’s likely to be Antifa, not neo-Nazis, behind the anarchy in America’s streets.

Never mind that the term “White Supremacist” is just another emotionally charged, but undefined term that should be applied to the fascists of “Antifa”. Or that it’s another addition to the list of leftist weasel words that only convey emotions along with “hate speech”, “military-style” or “assault weapon”.

The left has been exposed: They either don’t care about people or the COVID crisis was a charade

While the authoritarian left has been scrambling to rationalize their instantaneous change in principles. Some have gone full circle to claim that The Pandemic Is Exactly Why Protests Must Continue.

The problem for the nation’s socialist left is that there are two and only two options in this situation.

One: They either don’t care about ‘Killing Grandma’ or have thousands of people put their lives at risk – especially if certain people are susceptible to the disease. They haven’t stayed home, socially distanced themselves as well as the fact that they all haven’t been sporting a placebo mask – with or without a politically correct bit of sloganeering.

They are either doing what they had accused of others: Engaging in human sacrifice on a massive scale.

Or…

Two: All of this was a massive charade to destroy the economy and eviscerate our essential human rights.

Those are the options, neither one puts them in a good light. All of this proving that leftists never – repeat – never should be given control of anything.

Whatever happens, the left’s credibility has been shattered

It will be interesting to see what happens over the next couple of days. The incubation period of the SARS-CoV-2 virus ranges from 2-14 days. The rioting, looting, and protests spooled up roughly a week ago, so we’ll have to see what happens.

There has already been a report that there were no new COVID-19 cases from Lake of the Ozarks crowds, Missouri health director says. From the people who ‘flouted’ the Pandemic Safety Theater over Memorial Day weekend.

Will there be an equally lackluster outbreak in COVID-19 cases or will it be sudden second wave resulting from the protests? Either way, the silent majority will be rightfully angry at the result.

Reap the whirlwind leftists

While we are learning an important lesson on who to trust and never put in charge, there is another critical factor to consider.

Leftists generally steep in their own echo chamber, super sensitive to their feelings while being tone-deaf to the concerns of any others outside their circle. They hobbled the economy, threw millions out of work, and played a massive real-life version of ‘sim-city’ just because they enjoyed wielding arbitrary control over everyone’s life. Then there are the deaths that resulted or will result from the lock-down itself.

While they are constantly in touch with the inner child having an endless temper tantrum, they don’t realize that those of us of the rational 90% are also getting upset – to say the least. We voluntarily sequestered ourselves before ordered to do so – for our own good. We followed their contradictory rules and regulations. Then when we chaffed at the yoke of the left’s authoritarianism, we were told we were being selfish. That our essential human rights were somehow subservient to their control schemes.

So now, its starting to look like all of that was for nothing. While it was important to take the threat of COVID-19 seriously, it was also vitally important that we dispense with their schemes when that threat didn’t materialize.

Thus, if the actions of the national socialist left prove this was a charade, they had better be ready to deal with our anger at what they’ve done. They will have no more excuses, they are still in keeping the country under their petty control. While they flaunt their own rules, they think they’ve seen righteous anger, they haven’t seen anything yet.

