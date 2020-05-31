Stewart Rhodes joins the SouthGate again to discuss recent events in Minneapolis. The nation spirals into turmoil after hijacked protests regarding Derek Chauvin and three other Minneapolis Police Department Officers who usurped standard operational practices resulting in the gruesome death of George Floyd.

BLM and other groups quickly began to escalate these protests resulting in Minneapolis and other cities nationwide being looted and burned to the ground. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman also held a conference revealing he might let Officer Chauvin free once again.

Is the crime due to racism or the more obvious overreach and tyranny of many bad cops and politicians abroad? Dustin and Stewart present the case this is the real truth. Also joining is a surprise guest discussing a new event in New York State sure to steer a new direction in the state against Governor Cuomo.

Joining Dustin is Roberto Minuta, owner of Casa Di Dolore Tattoo Parlor in Newburgh, NY. He is opening in defiance of Governor Cuomo’s executive orders Saturday, May 30th, 2020 at 9 a.m. Also joining this special broadcast is Stewart Rhodes of Oath Keepers. You do not want to miss this. Roberto is the only business opening with a rally in defiance of Governor Cuomo’s tyrannical orders to keep closed. Join the #SouthGate.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.