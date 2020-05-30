America is on fire, at least many of the metro areas are. The death of George Floyd sparked protests in Minneapolis that turned into riots. Those riots have spread to cities across this nation. Is this an organic outpouring of anger spontaneously triggered by the killing of a Black man at the hands of a white police officer? No. That’s just the cover. In reality, this is a coordinated attack on America from within.

After watching news reports about the various riots across the country, I took to Twitter to express my theory about what’s happening before recording a new episode of the NOQ Report Podcast with Tammy. It’s unfortunate that it took so long to get this episode out as many of the contentions we made on the show have turned out to be very true.

Most of the gullible rioters who aren't privy to the real plan are okay with the end result. Anarchy and destruction are acceptable as long as they get their Louis Vuitton bags and Instapots in the looting. Burning it all down makes them feel like they've accomplished something. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) May 30, 2020

If BLM are the minions, who are the masters? Antifa’s handiwork is everywhere, from conveniently placed piles of bricks on street corners to coordinated movements of groups to draw law enforcement in one direction just before police precincts find themselves under attack. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) May 30, 2020

The level of coordination is far too uniform from city to city to be a coincidence. The modus operandi has the same signature across the board, from Minneapolis to Portland, NY City to LA. This isn't spontaneous. It's not random. And it has nothing to do with George Floyd. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) May 30, 2020

We cannot wait around and hope for the best. Whoever or whatever is behind this is doing Satan’s bidding. Our best recourse is to defend ourselves as best we can. But through it all, we must be in prayer. If this is Satan’s work, we need assistance from above. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) May 30, 2020

This is clearly a coordinated effort. Black Lives Matter, the organization that’s at the forefront of these initial protests, have been turned into rioting, looting masses for the sake of promoting the destruction of the United States. Many if not most of them aren’t even aware of the agenda for which they are being utilized. They still believe this is about George Floyd, but their protests have been commandeered by evil forces who are using the combination of lockdown frustration and racial anger to push for anarchy.

Antifa is clearly involved, but contrary to popular belief, they are not the ringleaders. They may be coordinating efforts on the ground, but the level of coordination and sophistication tell us very clearly that someone else is calling the shots. Antifa has never been clever enough to pull off anything like this. Police stations are under siege. Mass looting is happening. Someone else is organizing this, but who? Is it China? Russia? America Communists? George Soros? Demonic forces? All of the above?

Whatever is causing all of this asymmetric response to a murder, their goal has nothing to do with justice for George Floyd. This is about anarchy and bringing out the worst in America to make recovery very challenging. They’re pitting Americans against Americans, citizens versus law enforcement, and positioning media as the arbiters of falsehoods. These are not really protests, though most of the protesters don’t even realize that. They’re being used to push a nefarious agenda. They are the useful idiots for the radical progressive elites. Attorney General William Barr seemed to feel the same way with his statement earlier today.

It’s crystal clear that the murder of George Floyd is now an afterthought for these “protesters.” They’re being use to promote anarchy and bring down this nation. We must not let that happen.

