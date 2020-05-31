The so-called “Justice for George Floyd Protests” have turned to complete anarchy. Violent rioters are looting stores, burning buildings, destroying police stations, and causing chaos in cities across America. Now, a video has been circulating on social media showing a man being beaten by a rioting mob. It is unclear if the man survived the brutal attack, though one report indicates he has died.

DPD has told our photographer on scene the man in this video has died. — Robbie Hoy (@RobbieHoy) May 31, 2020

Warning: This video is extremely graphic and disturbing.

BREAKING: man critically injured at Dallas riots It appears he attempted to defend a shop with a large sword Looters ran at him, then he charged rioters They then beat him with a skateboard and stoned him with medium sized rocks I called an Ambulance and it’s on the way pic.twitter.com/kFxl3kjsBC — BREAKING RIOT UPDATES – BLAZE TV (@ElijahSchaffer) May 31, 2020

Here is the full, unedited video from Elijah Schaffer of Blaze TV.

Full unedited video for editorial requests. Please attribute to Elijah Schaffer of Blaze TV. I cannot confirm he was the store owner, but I pulled out my camera when I saw him appearing to defend a store, then he was rushed, then made the move that might have cost him his life pic.twitter.com/8oGa2obBbp — BREAKING RIOT UPDATES – BLAZE TV (@ElijahSchaffer) May 31, 2020

Reports range from the Caucasian man being critically injured with some reports coming in that he has died. Apparently, he was armed with a sword and attempting to defend a business. It is unclear whether he was involved with the business or simply trying to defend it from the mob.

The death of George Floyd was tragic and justice should come down on those involved with it. But these riots have gone far beyond calls for justice for Floyd or reform of the law enforcement system. It is clear that the anger of the masses involved in these riots is being stoked by other forces not concerned about Floyd or reforms. These forces seem dedicated to causing anarchy at all costs, and we covered the reasons we believe this to be the case in the last NOQ Report Podcast.

Does the life of a white man have less meaning? How is that equality? We are all created equal. Every life is just as worthy as the other. — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) May 31, 2020

Wonder if this is who @chrissyteigen was talking about paying the bail for once they are arrested? These men clearly assaulted this man and I hope they are prosecuted to the full extent of the law! https://t.co/F0rpOzf9uD — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) May 31, 2020

Sources tell me this happened at 2323 N. Houston St in the Victory Park area of Dallas. The man injured has been taken to a hospital in critical condition https://t.co/32GQ4S5sNo — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) May 31, 2020

THIS.

IS.

TERRORISM. President @RealDonaldTrump get a hold of it now. Now! https://t.co/NYGRUJdeTd — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) May 31, 2020

And these are some of the cockroaches that white liberal POS celebrities want to bail out of jail.. The election this November is BEYOND important folks.. https://t.co/DD7EMYKQPO — Will. Power (@KIR_bigg50) May 31, 2020

Every celebrity who funded this riots are about to get sued. Rightfully so. They joined a criminal conspiracy when they funded the riots. https://t.co/HUBJBLa4hg — Essential Cernovich (@Cernovich) May 31, 2020

This man is probably dead or dying. Sickening. https://t.co/uooWlHfr7q — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) May 31, 2020

This is the America that Democrats/the media wants: https://t.co/Yr505LooDT — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 31, 2020

So they chose to demand justice for George Floyd by essentially becoming the cop charged with killing him? Cue the “matched” tweets from virtue-signaling celebs bailing them out. https://t.co/5uHbTOdwWf — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 31, 2020

This is heartbreaking https://t.co/0aXY2fcF1v — Dr. Karlyn Borysenko (@DrKarlynB) May 31, 2020

This is pure evil. These riots have tainted George Floyd’s memory by showing the ugliest side of America. Knowing people like this exist should be a warning against the far-left ideology they invariably espouse.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.