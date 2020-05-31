Update:

DC Fire was able to put out the fire in the church. They're also putting out the fires around the building. The scene is not yet secure, but they've got this. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 1, 2020

Original Post:

Reports are coming in from multiple news sources that St. John’s Church in Washington DC, just across from the White House, has been set on fire. The house of worship has had every U.S. president since James Madison sit in it. Tonight, the riots loosely associated with the protests over George Floyd’s murder are likely responsible for the historic landmark burning.

Historic St. John's Church, near the White House, is on fire. The church was built in 1816. Starting with James Madison, every president has attended services at St. James. pic.twitter.com/3gCBGyyx51 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 1, 2020

. @kevincorke is reporting the historic St. John’s church in Washington, D.C. is being burned by rioters. Just horrific. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 1, 2020

The historic St. John’s church in Washington, DC is now on fire. It’s 205 years old and across the street from the White House. This is TERRORISM. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) June 1, 2020

BREAKING: “Peaceful protestors” are burning down the 205 year old St. John’s church across from the White House The Democrat Mayor is allowing it Why are these thugs not being IMMEDIATELY ARRESTED? The left is hellbent on destroying America This has to stop. RT! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 1, 2020

So in our nation’s Capitol you can’t get married or hold a service at historic St. John’s Church without getting arrested, but you can burn it down. — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) June 1, 2020

CNN’s Brian Stelter, who ironically is the host of Reliable Sources, attempted to debunk the report before deleting his inaccurate Tweet.

Brian Stelter falsely claimed that the historic St. John's Church was not burning. This is disinformation.@ArthurSchwartz @CNNPR https://t.co/t5kt5KPx0V pic.twitter.com/tqnodsXFv2 — Essential Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 1, 2020

The 205-year-old church has become an iconic fixture in Washington DC. Politicians from across the capital and through the centuries have called the church their home of worship. There are conflicting reports about how it is being handled by authorities currently.

The iconic St. John’s Church near the White House in Washington, D.C., is reportedly on fire as violent riots rage in the area and other major cities across the U.S.

“Unfortunately, I can add just a moment it does appear that St. John’s Church is on fire, the Parish office,” Fox News’ Kevin Corke reported live on air. “We went downstairs, and it is on fire.”

Corke then walked over to a broken in window and showed a raging fire burring inside the church.

These riots have nothing to do with George Floyd. This is about promoting an agenda that many of the participants do not even understand. They see opportunities to cause havoc and steal merchandise. Meanwhile, an iconic church burns.

