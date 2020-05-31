The profiles of standard rioters involved in the looting and destruction surrounding anarchy prompted by George Floyd’s murder is young, often but not always Black or Brown, and often from lower economic demographics. But NYPD arrested two alleged rioters who tried to firebomb a police cruiser who didn’t match the standard profile on Sunday.

Colinford Mattis, 32, a corporate lawyer and member of Community Board 5 in East New York, was charged along with fellow attorney Urooj Rahman, 31. They allegedly stopped in a van to toss a “Molotov Cocktail” into a police cruiser with a broken window, but the improvised incendiary device failed to ignite. They drove away but were stopped by police a few blocks away. The whole incident was caught on camera.

“This is shocking news to me,” Andre Mitchell, president of Community Board 5 told the Daily News. “The allegation does surprise me because that doesn’t sound like him.”

The super of Rahman’s building called her “an angel” who recently lost her legal job.

“I can’t believe it. I’m stunned,” said George Raleigh, the super of Rahman’s building in Bay Ridge. “This kid? She’s an angel.”

Mayor de Blasio Sunday blamed outside “anarchist” for the violence that erupted in New York over the weekend. But Mattis is a corporate lawyer with Times Square law firm Pryor Cashman.

Authorities say Rahman, 31, tossed a bottle filled with gasoline through a broken window into the cruiser just before 1 am Saturday but the Molotov cocktail failed to ignite. Rahman jumped into a van driven by Mattis and they sped off, court papers allege.

This lends credence to the notion that these riots are not organically prompted by outrage by Black Lives Matter or other groups. Antifa is clearly involved, and while it’s unknown if Mattis or Rahman are secretly members of the anarchy group, they would seem to fit that profile better. It also points to higher levels of “elites” initiating a sophisticated plan to attack the United States.

We called on Black community leaders to get directly involved in ending these riots. The alternatives include waiting it out or initiating martial law, neither of which seem as viable as Black community leaders bringing this anarchy to an end.

It’s hard to imagine these two attorney’s career in the legal profession have much prospects if they are convicted and jailed for attacking law enforcement. These riots aren’t what they appear. There are orders coming down from high places.

