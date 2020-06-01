Pittsburgh police have issued an arrest warrant for the man they believe incited riots yesterday. Violence ensued, causing tremendous property damage as well as many injuries.

Brian Bartels, 20, is believed to be the man in the video above. He is suspected of pushing for violence in the midst of a peaceful protest over the murder of George Floyd at the hands of law enforcement last week. That incident has prompted riots and looting in dozens of cities across the country.

According to Police, Bartels broke the windows against the wishes of peaceful protesters.

Pittsburgh Police, along with Shaler Police, North Hills SRT, and FBI Pittsburgh served a search warrant at a home in Shaler on Sunday.

Bartels was not there but investigators found evidence that linked him to the protests.

He is facing charges institutional vandalism, rioting, and reckless endangerment of another person.

Bartels’ home was searched by law enforcement, though Bartels’ was not at home. Police indicated they found evidence attaching Bartels to the incident. A local source who requested anonymity told NOQ Report Bartels seems to be a member of Antifa, the domestic terrorist group believed to be inciting the riots around the country.

Moments ago officers started walking up the driveway to a home here in Shaler. No one has been brought out in handcuffs at this point. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/mMt5htir0Z — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) May 31, 2020

It is widely believed Antifa is driving members of Black Lives Matter to turn from peaceful protests to anarchic riots. This seems to be supported by the alleged actions of Brian Bartels as riots continue in his city.

