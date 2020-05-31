“No, not Al Sharpton,” I said in the latest episode of the NOQ Report Podcast. It’s true. We don’t need people like Al Sharpton getting involved at all in this situation. The riots spreading across America and now reaching cities across the globe have lost their message of “Justice for George Floyd,” replaced by “get your Louis Voitton bags, as many as you can carry!”

Black community leaders are not leading the riots, and that should concern them. Many are leading the protests, but it’s Antifa and Black Lives Matter leading cities into total anarchy. They have received marching orders and coordination from someone, and it’s not the people who are fighting against police brutality or promoting so-called critical race theory. The people leading this effort are hopefully going to be unmasked soon. Is it George Soros? China? The Communist Party of America? A combination of all three? Someone else?

The “Justice for George Floyd” movement has been commandeered. This is why it’s so coordinated, so effective. It’s designed to get the government to initiate martial law, which is one of the three viable ways this ends. But as necessary as that seems right now, there are two reasons it would be disastrous. First, that’s what they want. They want to test out totalitarianism on for size in America to prepare people for a future situation that’s similar but permanent. Second, initiating martial law in some cities will only spark the riots to go to other cities, suburbs, and anywhere the military isn’t in control.

This could die down, but that doesn’t seem to be part of the plan. It’s Sunday and things seem to be ramping up, not slowing down. That’s bad. That means there’s a possibility that this is the opening phase of a long-term plan, again likely to try to force martial law.

Only Black community leaders stepping up in full force can put an end to the rioting altogether without forcing a dreaded move like martial law. We need peace, but we must do so in a way that preserves freedom. Only Black leaders can make that happen.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.