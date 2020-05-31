Beloved actor Nick Searcy (FX’s Justified, Cast Away, Moneyball, Gosnell) is at the forefront of a new direction in Hollywood. While Nick’s politics may differ from yours, his love for film making and storytelling more than likely aligns with all of us. In such a polarized world where everything seems to be centered around politics, Searcy aims to bring a much-needed change to the industry by ushering in films and content that transcend politics.

For several decades now, Hollywood has become a foundry for big budget films targeting younger audiences, while regularly pushing anti-American rhetoric. It’s a system that turns and burns scripts, alienates half its audience and has gotten away from the traditional storytelling that so many moviegoers loved. It’s an industry that blacklists those with dissenting viewpoints and censors all messaging not approved by its leaders. If not by coincidence, it also coincides with China’s taking over control of a majority of the big Hollywood studios.

“Hollywood really controls all the possibilities, from content, streaming, online services and even the theaters,” Searcy says. “I don’t think it’s possible to change Hollywood. You have to go around it or run over it,” he adds.

With nearly two-thirds of all box office and streaming revenues coming from outside the United States (source: PwC Research Firm 2019) there is, as Searcy says, “A massive under-served community out there who are desperate for movies, original series and content that doesn’t insult their values, their faith or their country.”

The actor/director teamed up last year with American Pictures, a new production company exploring a trio of films capturing Heartland U.S.A. without apology. The first two American Pictures films will be “Where I’m Bound,” about a ’60s gospel quartet, and “Revolutionary,” a retelling the Battle of Kings Mountain in the Revolutionary War. These are just a few films on the docket in the future in tandem with American Pictures. The bigger vision however is the studio system and delivery method.

“Andrew Breitbart famously said, content is downstream from culture. To change the culture, we must invest in a new studio system and a delivery mechanism that transcends politics and is not distorted by them.” Searcy said.

Conservatives have traditionally shied away from investing in content for whatever reason and it’s led to Hollywood’s complete lock-down on content and culture. “Now is the time for visionary investors who see the issues in the market and the prime opportunity to not just invest in these films, but more importantly partner with us to change the future of how content is delivered,” said Searcy.

To accomplish this, Searcy has partnered with friends and colleagues in the media production and tech field to launch CE Studios Inc. CE Studios Inc, and their brand Creádo™, will operate as two divisions. An independent studio system to develop and deliver major motion pictures and original series content and a brand-new hybrid content platform in the vein of YouTube meets Netflix. “The platform will provide an alternative for all filmmakers and creators who have been affected by censorship and privacy issues, or completely shut down by the gatekeepers in Hollywood and Silicon Valley,” Searcy said.

Building the next generation platform won’t be easy, but CE Studios Inc President Jason Lehr says “We have already talked to many visionary investors since our launch in early 2020. Unfortunately, Corona Virus hit at the wrong time for anyone raising capital. However, it has turned into a positive for us, because through this we learned that what we are building is recession proof as witnessed by NetFlix® adding 16M new subscribers and their stock price rising 15% during the lock down.”

While Searcy continues raising funds with American Pictures for the aforementioned films, there is an opportunity for increased value to investors if they invest in CE Studios Inc, Lehr says. “In a perfect World if we can find the right partners, combining the fundraising efforts would give added value to our investors on a much larger scale and greater ROI by spreading out the risk across the entire company.”

With the media and entertainment industry projected to surpass $2.6T in revenue by 2023, CE Studios Inc is primed to disrupt the way content is created and delivered. The company is actively raising capital to build the prototype for their platform to meet an escalated launch date of late 2020, or early 2021. The films are slated for production in 2021 and will be delivered to the Creádo™ platform.

For more information on American Pictures or to invest directly in the films, visit their website at https://americanpictures.net.

For more information or to learn about investing with CE Studios Inc and Creádo™ visit https://creado.media.

For press inquiries please contact [email protected]

