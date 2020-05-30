The third Saving America Conference is now LIVE and ready to be watched for free. We will have it here or you can get involved with the conversation on the American Conservative Movement’s Facebook page.
Here’s the schedule in Pacific time:
- 12pm – Mychal Massie interview w/ Jeff Dornik
- 12:30pm – Burgess Owens
- 1pm – Col Rob Maness ret
- 1:30pm – Carmine Sabia Jr interview w/ JD Rucker
- 2pm – Lauren Boebert for Congress
- 2:30pm – ACM Founders Panel – Jeff Dornik, JD Rucker, Pastor Ken Peters – TCAPP & Pastor Sam Jones
America is hurting right now. Faith is low. Freedoms are being suppressed. Some cities are burning. We need to unite as conservatives, now.
Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.