On the surface, there doesn’t seem to be a lot in common between the coronavirus lockdowns and the riots prompted by the murder of George Floyd. But dig a little deeper and it becomes clear that they are clearly related. The lockdowns have created an atmosphere ripe for a situation like the murder of George Floyd to erupt into more than protests, more than minor riots. The fact that his murder has sparked widespread anarchy across the country is due in large part to the coronavirus itself.

There have been murders allegedly committed by law enforcement officers in the recent path. These have invariably prompted protests, especially when there is video evidence demonstrating wrongdoing. But the ensuing protests and riots never escalated anywhere near the degree that we’re seeing in these riots today. Much of America is on fire over the murder. We haven’t seen chaos like this since after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King.

In today’s episode of the Non-Compliant America podcast, I discussed why we need both things to end. The riots must end now and the lockdowns must end very soon. If it weren’t for the lockdowns, the anxiety and anger that have turned righteous protests into full-blown anarchy will still be there ready to spark up again the next time there’s an incident.

We need both to end immediately.

Like any festering wound left opened, the division that has spread across America must end for proper healing to begin. These riots are a symptom of extreme frustration caused by the lockdowns. George Floyd’s death is not being honored by them.

