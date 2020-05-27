Former Vice President Joe Biden has issues. He isn’t liked by many members of his own party who weren’t pleased to have a rich, old, straight, Caucasian male as the nominee of the “woke” party. He also has problems with women following credible allegations of sexual misconduct, including a sexual assault accusation by former staffer Tara Reade. Then, there’s the concern that he doesn’t know where he is at any given moment based on clear mental acuity issues. But he’s their guy and stopping President Trump from winning reelection is their top mission, so most support him without question.

Unfortunately for Biden, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi isn’t one of those who will support him without reservations. It isn’t that she doesn’t want him to win. She does. But she has a bigger concern. Whether or not Biden wins the presidential election is secondary to her goal of maintaining control of the House of Representatives. That’s her top mission and she won’t sacrifice that for the sake of defeating President Trump.

In normal election years, a party’s goals are relatively aligned from one race to the next. It would behoove members of Capitol Hill to try to win their own elections while supporting their party’s presidential nominee simultaneously. But this isn’t a normal election year thanks in large part to the coronavirus crisis. As a result, Pelosi must balance her needs to be a productive and beneficial leader of the lower chamber with the need to take down President Trump.

Her biggest problem is the economy. On one hand, Congress must do its part in helping the economy to recover after the disastrous lockdowns crippled businesses across the nation and kept consumers stuck at home. If she doesn’t help the economy recover, she and Democrats on Capitol Hill will be viewed as obstructing the President’s efforts to help Americans. But as noted in the Conservative Playbook podcast, a sharp increase in economic productivity could make the President almost unstoppable in November.

Even Democratic economists are predicting a “V-shaped” economic curve in which we’re in this steep drop for the second quarter but we’ll be in a steep incline when the crisis subsides in the third quarter. That would set up the economy nicely for the election and both President Trump and Pelosi need this. Biden does not. He needs things to continue to be terrible so he can blame the President for widespread destitution.

Would Nancy Pelosi try to stall the economic recovery to help Joe Biden? No. She wants Biden to win but she won’t sacrifice herself or her power. She’ll want credit for economic recovery, and that’s more bad news for Biden.

