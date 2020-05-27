There is always a risk in supporting a new law or executive order without reading it first, but I’m confident that whatever comes Thursday morning from the White House will be good. It was leaked that President Trump will be signing an executive order pertaining to “social media censorship,” a problem that has been at the top of mind for many conservatives for years. Now, we may finally see some action.

This comes in response to the President getting “fact-checked” by Twitter on Tuesday. They didn’t like what he had to say about mail-in ballots, so they turned to CNN and Washington Post to disseminate leftist propaganda. Now, it appears the President is ready to do… something.

#DEVELOPING: President Trump expected to sign Executive Order pertaining to Social Media tomorrow. (5/28/20).@OANN — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) May 27, 2020

There’s no need to speculate about what it will be, considering we’ll know for sure in a few hours, but all of the scenarios I ran through in my head are all acceptable at the least. Some would be awesome, particularly if it pertains to strengthening the requirements for Section 230 protection. Currently, Twitter and other social media sites try to have their cake and eat it too. On one hand, they claim to have platform protection since they are merely allowing others to post their own content. On the other hand, they often censor content that is not illegal. They also “amplify” content the ideologically like while suppressing content they oppose.

Senator Ted Cruz chimed in before the executive order was announced. His perspectives have been known for a long time. As one of the pioneers calling for actions to hold Big Tech companies accountable for their actions, his perspectives are perfectly aligned with what President Trump is doing now.

“Time and time again we have seen Twitter exploit its immunity to silence the voices of those with whom Silicon Valley billionaires disagree. But yesterday the company stooped to a new political low, using its ubiquitous platform to target the President of the United States and push Democratic talking points – proving once again it’s anything but impartial.

“Let’s get the facts straight. Federalizing elections by mandating mail-in voting – as Democrats are pushing to do – is a direct invitation for ballot harvesting and voter fraud. Twitter’s refusal to acknowledge that fact and their blatant attempts to discredit those who do is shameful and another example of why Americans don’t trust Big Tech.

“I have long said that Big Tech is the single biggest threat facing our democracy. We know in 2016 social media companies had an outsized role in influencing our presidential election. It is terrifying that a handful of Silicon Valley billionaires have no accountability and the ability with the click of a mouse to censor, to deceive, and to manipulate votes – all without consequence. With another presidential election months away, we need to take action now to curtail that influence, protect free speech, and preserve the integrity of our elections.”

They’re either platforms or content producers. They can’t be both. If the President’s executive order applies new guidelines to maintain Section 230 protection, I’d be ecstatic. If it’s something with less teeth, such as prohibitions on certain types of censorship such as political fact-checking, it will be fine though not nearly as important. We’ll see.

This isn’t a free speech issue. It’s about holding social media platforms to the standard of the law. Either they’re platforms or they’re content producers. They’ve been acting like both depending on the situation. This needs to stop.

