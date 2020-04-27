The #MeToo movement was born because strong women had taken enough from powerful men. The banded together to end the silence, stop the sexual misconduct, vindicate women who had been victims in the past, and protect women who could be victims in the future.

Then, Tara Reade happened, and suddenly there’s no credibility whatsoever left in the movement.

Reade made one of the most credible high-profile accusations of sexual assault that we’ve seen since the #MeToo movement began. She had details, an absence of a political agenda, and more corroboration than we’ve seen in just about any old sexual assault case. There’s even video of her mother talking on national television to Larry King about the incident.

Now, let’s talk conspiracy theories. No, I’m not suggesting that there’s anything nefarious about Reade or her accusation. But there may be something brewing with the Democratic Establishment that no longer wants Joe Biden to be their nominee. It’s conspicuous that it was a left-leaning publication, The Intercept, that broke the story about Reade’s mother.

Anyone who jumped on Christine Blasey Ford’s bandwagon but is ignoring Tara Reade is a disingenuous, partisan hack. Sadly, that’s the vast majority of #MeToo celebrity and political proponents. The hate President Trump so much they’d tank their own movement.

