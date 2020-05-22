The coronavirus has many terrified. Some are scared of the virus itself. Others consider the economic turmoil surrounding the coronavirus crisis to be the biggest challenge for our future. Still others look at the suppression of our rights as a harbinger of an authoritarian future in which we are faced with a draconian “new normal.” Most patriots feel a combination of the three.

Thankfully, we really shouldn’t worry. The faithful who are reading their Bibles, praying to our God, and continuing to believe in Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior know that this life in this world is temporary, that we have a better life ahead. That doesn’t mean we don’t still feel anxiety about what’s happening, but we must remain centered in our faith now, perhaps more so than ever in our lives.

In this long-overdue episode of the Rucker Report, I discuss the need to turn to our Bibles even as the natural world seems to be imploding around us. This coronavirus panic may make us destitute, but our faith will bring us through. Perhaps it can bring us through the hardships in this life, but it can definitely get us to the better lives in our future. We cannot lose sight of that reality.

On a side note, this podcast is being migrated to a new platform. Gatekeepers Online has been wonderful and will continue to be a podcast network that focuses on a Biblical worldview. I intend on beginning a new podcast there as well, one that brings a layman’s perspective to Biblical understanding. But the Rucker Report Podcast has been far more secular than I had intended, so we’re moving the content to a new network also started by Jeff Dornik, the founder of Gatekeepers Online. We will be announcing the new network next week.

In the meantime, you’ll always be able to find episodes here on NOQ Report.

No matter how bad it gets in this world due to the coronavirus, Christians must keep our eyes and hearts set on the next life. This world is where we live today, but our duty here is to live as God intended. The answers to our questions are all in the Bible.

