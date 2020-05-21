One would expect that a blue-ribbon team of experts would have carefully developed a policy with life or death implications for billions of people around the world. A team of experts with the top women and men of the fields’ microbiology and epidemiology interspersed with a few Nobel peace recipients for good measure.

It would be incumbent upon this bevy of boffins to methodically research what has worked in the past with other outbreaks and pandemics, especially paying attention to the subject of just quarantining the sick and protecting the vulnerable as well as looking at effective mitigation techniques, perhaps with an eye towards assessing ideas that are patently unworkable through practical considerations.

Well, one would be wrong in assuming that took place in developing the disastrous pandemic policies currently in place. Instead, we have the absurd tale of a high school science project of a 15-year-old sophomore that ended up being the key part of almost every politician’s plan for this kind of crisis.

The origins of the ‘lockdown’ and social distancing plan

Jeffrey A. Tucker of the American Institute for Economic Research detailed The 2006 Origins of the Lockdown Idea, noting that:

We didn’t lock down almost the entire country in 1968/69, 1957, or 1949-1952, or even during 1918. But in a terrifying few days in March 2020, it happened to all of us, causing an avalanche of social, cultural, and economic destruction that will ring through the ages.

We are in the midst of what Dennis Prager has stated May Be the Greatest Mistake in History. It began as a science fair entry by a 15-year-old high school sophomore for slowing the spread of pandemics by closing down the schools. We must point out that the original idea was to have Targeted Social Distancing Designs for Pandemic Influenza.

As in the resulting documentation from the CDC, these social distancing strategies to mitigate ‘the local progression of pandemic influenza’ somehow morphed into a blanket shutdown of ‘non-essential’ people, and as they say, the rest is history.

It wasn’t about ‘flattening the curve’

We should also point out that in the discussion portion of the paper:

Implementation of social distancing strategies is challenging. They likely must be imposed for the duration of the local epidemic and possibly until a strain-specific vaccine is developed and distributed. If compliance with the strategy is high over this period, an epidemic within a community can be averted. However, if neighboring communities do not also use these interventions, infected neighbors will continue to introduce influenza and prolong the local epidemic, albeit at a depressed level more easily accommodated by healthcare systems.

[Emphasis added]

They note that these strategies were to be ‘imposed for the duration of the local epidemic and possibly until a strain-specific vaccine is developed and distributed’. So while this was never envisioned to be widespread and certainly not applied to the entire planet, the contention was that this would be imposed until a vaccine was developed, not just to ‘flatten the curve’.

The scientific community reacted negatively to these proposals at the time and they were championed by politicians and other non-experts in the field. We’re seeing now that once the nation’s socialist left discovered a newfound excuse to control everyone, they quietly dropped ‘flatten the curve’ pretense and threw away the goalposts.

Our latest episode of the NOQ Report Podcast...

The error pandemic

So, now on top of everything else, we are witness to an idea of limited scope that was twisted into an extremely bad policy for the entire world. Worse yet it was implemented based on the flawed computer modelling written in FORTRAN (seriously) and now we could be reaping the death and destruction of these calamitous decisions for decades.

If anything, this should teach everyone that centralized control is never a good idea because it only needs failure mode to borrow a term from the engineering field. Systems based on the actions of a multitude of individuals ensures that bad mistakes aren’t applied everywhere. The result is that mistakes are limited in scope instead of being imposed on everyone in the world.

Open the States: The only way to correct the pandemic of errors

The national socialist media has suddenly discovered the concept of Herd Immunity, the antibody studies showed that the partial shutdowns and pandemic safety theater are pointless. Then there is the report that JP Morgan Finds Infection Rates Are Decreasing In States That Ended Lockdowns.

Add to that the fact that more than 600 doctors have raised the alarm of the effects of the Chi-Com shutdown being a ‘Mass casualty incident’ and there should be no question that we need to Open the States whether the government likes it or not.

It should be patently obvious that the nation’s socialist left doesn’t care about liberty or the people. The people who incessantly claim to be ‘scientific’ are ignoring science. Just for their cynical purposes of grabbing power, beginning with mail-in voter fraud.

We’re coming up on a day that celebrates the men and women who defended our freedom. We can recognize their supreme sacrifice by defending it ourselves. The time has come to Open the States with #FreedomFriday, the perfect way to honor Memorial Day.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.