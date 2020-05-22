It was bad enough that Joe Biden said this morning during an interview on The Breakfast Club hosted by Charlamagne Tha God, “If you have a problem figuring out if you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

“That is the most arrogant, condescending comment I've heard in a very long time," @SenatorTimScott says in response to Joe Biden saying he's not really Black. "He's saying that 1.3 million African-Americans, that you’re not Black? Who in the heck does he think he is?” pic.twitter.com/HtNNQkIxTQ — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) May 22, 2020

It only got worse from there as he went on CNBC to declare, “I’m prepared to say that I have a record of over 40 years, and that I’m going to beat Joe Biden. Look at my record.”

Joe, we agree, you’re beating yourself every time you talk. It’s why your campaign does whatever it takes to minimize your appearances… a truly first time tactic for a presidential campaign. Joe Biden gets confused, says "I'm going to beat Joe Biden."pic.twitter.com/UbIUrrVUyi — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 22, 2020

The first statement is certain to rile up Black voters who are supporting or considering supporting President Trump, but even many who were leaning towards Biden have expressed their dismay at the dismissive, racist comment. The hashtags #JoeBidenIsRacist and #YouAintBlack were both trending on Twitter shortly after his horrible proclamation started making its rounds.

Black Trump supporters are reacting to #YouAintBlack comments by racist Joe Biden (strong language*) #JoeBidenIsARacist https://t.co/T3XgBE8BlA — Melissa A. (@TheRightMelissa) May 22, 2020

What has voting for Biden done for the black community in the last 44 years? —Clinton Crime Bill passed —Three strike law —Record high food stamp enrollment —Record high black unemployment —Record high black imprisonment Maybe it's time for a change? 🤔#JoeBidenIsARacist — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 22, 2020

His thoughts on Obama –> "I mean, you got the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy," Biden said. "I mean, that's a storybook, man." #JoeBidenIsARacist — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 22, 2020

Saw #JoeBidenIsARacist trending. Thought, "Joe must have had another one of his gaffes that made him sound racist." Heard what he actually said. Nope, not a gaffe. His racist comment was arguably the most lucid thing he's said in months.@JoeBiden is, indeed, a racist. https://t.co/sSxsUtIrGX — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) May 22, 2020

I'm all for getting Trump out of office, but the problem with "Vote Blue No Matter Who" is that this tells Joe Biden that he no longer has to work for your vote. He can just focus of appeasing corporate donors while making racist remarks. #YouAintBlack #JoeBidenIsARacist — Albert Lee For Congress 🌹 (@AlbertLee2020) May 22, 2020

Thank you @KamalaHarris for being the first to warn us about Joe Biden's racist proclivities and, at best, insensitivity when he discusses such emotionally-laden issues.

Our nation owes a debt to you.#JoeBidenIsARacist #youaintblack — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) May 22, 2020

I swear to god, when Joe Biden loses I BET NOT hear anyone blame Bernie supporters or young people. This man is tanking his own campaign! It’s no one fault but HIS, the @DNC & his teams fault. NOT NO ONE ELSES! Y’all hear me? #JoeBidenIsARacist — Ja'Mal Green (@JaymalGreen) May 22, 2020

Biden: Now more than ever, we need a president who will choose to unite rather than divide Black people: Great. Let’s discuss policies that center and support Black people and- Biden: You’re not Black#YouAintBlack #JoeBidenIsARacistpic.twitter.com/YyTTyLpNco — Jackson (@Jacksonlzz) May 22, 2020

As for his gaffe about beating himself, it’s actually quite true. President Trump didn’t need much help in beating him in November, but every time Biden is interviewed he says something that’s so alarming, he’s hurting his own chances.

The only thing keeping Joe Biden’s campaign afloat is so much attention being paid to the coronavirus. If he had more exposure, his numbers would plummet. Only those suffering from advanced-stage #TDS could possibly think Biden should be elected.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.