I recently had Anni Cyrus on my podcast, Conversations with Jeff. Anni was born in Iran, grew up in Islam and was even a child bride. As many of us know, Sharia Law is an overbearing system that strips people, especially women, of their freedom and treats them as less-than-human.

One of the things that is fascinating to me is how much the left protects Islam. Progressives such as Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib in Congress, as well as Linda Sarsour being propped up as a very influential Muslim voice, we are told that any criticism of the Muslim faith is racist, bigoted and xenophobic.

Here’s the problem… Islam stands for everything that the left claims to oppose but secretly supports. Here’s the thing that we have to remember, the left is looking for angles to divide and conquer, no matter who they have to partner with to make that work. It’s always about the Oppression Olympics, trying to figure out who is the most oppressed. To do this, they’ll pit black vs whites. Rich vs poor. Left vs right. Democrat vs Republican. Straight vs Gay. And now Christian vs Muslim.

In each of those scenarios, there is always a victim and an oppressor. Now, the key distinction is that, for the most part, the victim/oppressor scenario is simply not reality. However, when you control the narrative and create victim groups, it’s virtually impossible to claim to not be an oppressor if you find yourself in the wrong side of the division.

With that said, bringing it back to Islam, the left is pointing to them as an oppressed group when, in reality, they are legitimately the oppressors. In Islamic countries, women are considered to be inferior to men. Often times they cannot vote, drive or even have a job. They have to ask permission from their male “guardians” to do virtually anything. Those that are gay are given the death penalty. There’s no freedom of speech, no freedom of religion. There’s simply no freedom.

Which brings us back to the progressive left… why do they defend Islam? Because they have common goals. They want to take down America because of the freedoms that we celebrate. They want to control the population. In both the Islamic countries and the Socialistic countries, they want to dictate to us how we are to live our lives, down to the most minute detail.

And both the Democrats & Islam are employing the same tactics to take away our freedoms.

As Anni Cyrus explained, Iran used to be the “mini-America” in the Middle East. They celebrated freedom & liberty and were quite successful. However, in 1979, they ushered in Sharia Law by making the sales pitch that they would give everyone free healthcare, education and social programs. Sound familiar? It’s almost as if Bernie Sanders and the hyper-progressive Democratic Party is plagiarizing the Iranian politicians who sold Sharia Law to the Iranian people.

The partnership between Islam and the Progressive Left is definitely an odd partnership on the surface. However, when you peel back the facade, it’s obvious why they seem to be working in lockstep. They have the same goal: Destroy America. They want power and the ability to tell us how to live our lives.

As freedom loving, liberty defending Americans, it’s time that we take a stand. It’s time that we say enough is enough. We can’t become complacent and allow our nation to fall to these Big Government, power hungry socialist dictators. We need to join together as one large conservative movement to preserve our Constitutional Rights… We’ve allowed this to go on for long enough.

Our latest episode of the NOQ Report Podcast...

If you would like to join us in defending America from this attempted takeover, join us at the American Conservative Movement. Sign up for our email list at americanconservativemovement.com, joining thousands of other freedom loving Americans who want to preserve our great nation!

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.