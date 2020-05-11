The sunlight of truth is finally starting to shine on all the lies told by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and his cohorts in their never-ending drive to destroy President Trump and force him from office. During his secret House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence hearings on the supposed Trump-Russia collusion to influence the 2016 election Schiff made frequent declarations to the press about “more than ample” evidence being “in plain sight,” yet the transcripts released last Thursday told a different story. What people actually said under oath didn’t support his public words and he was unmasked as a pathological liar who can’t shut-up.

Thursday was not a good day for Rep. Adam Schiff and his fellow the anti-Trump Dems. First came news that Acting National Security Advisor Richard Grenell had completed the security review of the House Intelligence Committee’s hearing transcripts. The committee had voted to release the transcripts but Schiff had been sitting on them to keep the public from ever seeing what was actually said behind closed doors. Grenell was prepared to release them if Schiff didn’t. According to some news reports Schiff was quite upset and he posted a long recitation of his past claims on the committee’s website above the links to each person’s testimony.

Turning it into a Truly Terrible Thursday for the anti-Trump Democrats was news that the Justice Department was dropping their case against former National Security Advisor LTG. Michael Flynn because of problems with the evidence against him, including prosecutors having withheld exculpatory evidence they were required to provide to Flynn’s defense team. Dems were salivating over Flynn because it looked like their malice and falsehoods were claiming the first in what they hoped would turn into a domino-string of people from Trump’s inner circle they hoped would turn on him.

The Bible warns us in Numbers 32:23 that our sins will find us. The truth we are starting to see is exposing more of the depth and breadth of the deception Schiff and others have inflicted on America. We can only hope that the sunlight of truth melts the wax towers on which they are standing so we can see the wheels of justice running over them and fulfilling the warning of Jesus in the second verse of Matthew chapter 7, “For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged.”

One irony of the situation is that Schiff and his fellow Democrats have been taking advantage of the Constitution shielding them against liability for anything they say in the course of their official duties while at the same time they are working to erode the rights the Constitution guarantees to every citizen. But that protection does not shield them from any criminal indictments that may arise from their conspiracy with other leading Democrats and members of the Obama Administration where the law may have been used to deprive a person of their constitutional rights. So it is possible that Schiff and others could find themselves in jail cells facing criminal charges instead of sitting in their plush House offices.

Atop of the list of others potentially facing criminal prosecution for their roles in the debunked Trump-Russia collusion conspiracy are Former CIA Director John Brennan, former DNI James Clapper and former FBI Director James Comey. They are followed by a long list of supporting conspirators.

US Attorney John Durham has been tasked by Attorney General Barr to investigate the FBI’s use of the Steele Dossier and their abuse of FISA to spy on Trump both during the campaign and even after he became President. Barr initially told us to expect that investigation to be wrapped-up and any grand jury indictments to come sometime this month but it appears the scope of his work has been expanded and is continuing because of what his team is finding. We’ll have to wait and see if it produces any criminal indictments.

Facing criminal charges will be a very expensive experience. Not only will each person be facing the prospects of time in prison and paying fines, they will have to pay extremely expensive lawyers to defend them. How expensive? Ask Gen. Flynn. His legal costs forced him to sell his home and reduced him to near bankruptcy.

If the conspiracy statutes are applied then it looks possible that former President Obama and Vice-President Biden could be joining the perp-walk because there is evidence they were at least aware of the plot against Trump, if not active participants in it. Seeing them as defendants in court would be perhaps the greatest tragedy in American political history. Justice is not pretty, yet the threat of facing the ugly penalties it imposes are essential if there is to be rule of law instead of rule outside of the law. Obama and Biden could claim their roles were protected by “executive privilege” but that would be a massive extension of the privilege outside the boundaries set by the courts and it is doubtful the Supreme Court would uphold it.

Even if those who plotted against Trump escape criminal prosecution they still will face the risk of civil lawsuits claiming their libelous statements have caused damage to the reputations, careers and finances of the people they accused. Over the past three years Clapper, Brennan and others have voiced their accusations and insinuations so many times on mainstream media outlets that the plaintiffs will have hours of video to show a jury. How much financial risk do they face? CNN has already settled out-of-court with Nicholas Sandmann, the Covington Catholic High School student they falsely accused. Both Trump’s accusers and the owners of mainstream media outlets should get their checkbooks ready and heed the advice of Jesus to settle with their adversary quickly (Matthew 5:25) lest they be forced to “pay bigly” for what they’ve done.

Our latest episode of the NOQ Report Podcast...

President Trump has said many times that what has been done to him and the people around him should never be allowed to happen to any future administration. Stiff criminal penalties and steep civil damages will be essential if future plotters are to be dissuaded from doing the evil deeds of which they dream.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.