CHINA IN A BULL MARKET

China launched a biological attack that destroyed life in the United States as we once knew it. It happened overnight while we were sleeping.

Now we have bought into the Chinese Communist Party’s philosophy that only absolute government control can save a nation from itself. The theory goes that the unwashed masses are incapable of watching out for or taking care of themselves and their families. Only a tight-fisted control by the powerful elite can make decisions and everyone must obey or suffer the consequences.

AMERICA’S FOUNDERS KNEW BETTER

Those of us who grew up in a society which had been established by rugged individualism and entrepreneurial spirit could not have anticipated how quickly our countrymen would fold and submit to absolute authoritarianism and disrespect for our right to live our lives as we choose. Now those who are governed are at the mercy of those who govern. They are supposed to be our servants and our surrogates who serve only at our pleasure but now the roles have been reversed and we are peons and pawns in the power struggle of the ages.

NOT-SO-FREE ENTERPRISE

Business owners are suffering and on the verge of going bankrupt, if they haven’t already. Wage earners are getting desperate such as here in Hawaii where unemployment benefits are many weeks overdue after the government told the people they can no longer work anymore. Now the government here in Honolulu is bragging about how they’re giving out free food for people standing in line for 4 or 5 hours or waiting in their cars. People who used to proudly earn their own way to support their families are now on enforced welfare and handouts from the government.

This is not the America we grew up in or the one that we built or the one that we want or one that can sustain itself. This is an outright nanny state in which nobody is allowed to think for himself or herself and must wait for further instructions from the government.

PARTY POLITICS AS USUAL

If you live in a red state with a Republican Governor, your experience is going to be very different from those of us who live in a blue state with a Democrat Governor. Even those big city Democrat enclaves within red states such as Texas are becoming more and more problematic with every passing day.

Some leaders are certainly more competent than others. But, it is obvious that the general tendency of conservatives is to want to reopen and let the people determine for themselves how they can live safely in this new environment. So-called progressives, on the other hand, don’t trust us to do anything without their express permission.

SO WHERE ARE WE GOING TO GO FROM HERE?

“Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.” ~ Benjamin Franklin “If we lose freedom here, there’s no place to escape to. This is the last stand on earth.” “This idea that government is beholden to the people, that it has no other source of power except the sovereign people, is still the newest and the most unique idea in all the long history of man’s relation to man.” “Regardless of their sincerity, their humanitarian motives, those who would trade our freedom for security have embarked on this downward course.” ~ Ronald Reagan

Both of these patriots lived through and served our country through very difficult times. Benjamin Franklin brought wisdom and inspiration at the time of the American Revolution. Ronald Reagan internalized the lessons of both the Second World War and the Cold War.

Today’s elected officials have inherited what they have from those who went before them who earned it through blood and sacrifice. Too many today have forgotten how this country has been that shining city set on a hill that Ronald Reagan described for the world to see.

PERSPECTIVE

If you think that China through oppression, persecution and probable genocide has suppressed the spread of COVID-19, then you just don’t understand what a mendacious regime the CCP really is. Some stories have emerged like how they welded doors shut and allowed people to stay inside and starve or die of thirst rather than spread the disease. How many bodies have been cremated and put into urns, we shall probably never know. Now hospitals in China must have their own funeral homes on-site to facilitate the process and minimize the publicity.

Our latest episode of the NOQ Report Podcast...

What we should be concerned about however is that China allowed people from the city of Wuhan at the epicenter of the outbreak to travel worldwide but not domestically. This was all quite intentional on the part of Xi Jinping and his evil-doers.

If a biological attack that has already killed more than 80,000 Americans and has totally shut down our economy is not an Act of War, then I will leave it to our current Administration and Congress to figure out what could possibly rise to that level. Pearl Harbor was. 9/11 was but there was no nation state that we identified upon whom to declare war. If we are not ready to undertake military retaliation against a nuclear state such as China, then there need to be sanctions far surpassing those that have successfully curtailed Iranian aggression.

WHAT WE MUST NOT DO

We must not turn into another China. The United States of America has been the freest country on earth for well over two centuries. People from all over the world have come here because they sought a better life. Now, our own society has been transformed instantaneously into one that our Founders absolutely would not recognize, let alone endorse.

Americans need to be trusted to make our own decisions. If a church congregation can safely gather, that should be the decision of the pastor and church leaders, not of the mayor or the governor. If a business can safely reopen, that should be the decision of the business owners. If people can safely patronize a business, then that should be their own decision. If people want to wear a mask, then they certainly should be able to, but nobody should be mandated to. Social distancing is not always as practical in some environments as it is in others and people need to be given discretion to determine which is which.

No single man or woman nor even any legislative body can possibly anticipate and regulate every possible aspect of life. But that sure as heck doesn’t stop a lot of them from trying to do just exactly that!

WHAT WE MUST DO

First and foremost, we must make our voices heard. Each and every one of us must make that very personal decision as to how we will go about doing that. Some may choose civil disobedience with its consequences. Some may attempt to frame the options and alternatives as I’m doing now. Some may run for office to unseat the tyrants who are ruining our country. The largest percentage will be those who will vote more wisely this year than ever before.

Your future is in your own hands. If you surrender it to those who usurp your right to self-determination, then you are responsible for the results. Yes, we’re all tired of hearing that overused term “New Normal”. Please understand that what you see happening right now will last forever unless we proactively preclude that from happening.

If we are passive and let things happen, our beloved America is lost forever. It was at great peril to their own lives, their families and their fortunes that our Founders risked everything. We owe all that we have to them and other American patriots throughout history who have been willing to do whatever was necessary to secure the future not only for themselves but for their children and their children’s children. We must do the same.

IT’S NOW OR NEVER

Most of all, do not be either a lurker hiding in the shadows as your world disintegrates around you or a lemming willing to follow anyone who promises to take care of you. No groupthink!

Do not sit by passively as America crumbles from within. There is strength in numbers. Let the powers-that-be know when they are overreaching and abusing their authority. How you go about that is up to you.

If you want to be spoon-fed with pablum, then you’ll vote for Democrats. But, if you understand that creativity and innovation come from the people and not from bureaucrats, then you’d be better off voting for the person with an [R] after his or her name.

WHATEVER YOU DO: VOTE WISELY!

You can act upon any of the options outlined above and others that you yourself determine, but I’ll leave you with the fervent plea that you vote wisely! If you get Joe Biden or another control freak Democrat in the White House, and if you surrender control of Congress, your rights will indeed be at their mercy. [By the way, they are not known for being merciful.] If you reelect Donald Trump, then life as you have known it will NOT slip away forever.

At the same time, elect Governors and Mayors who have the best interests of the community at heart. It is often not the most high profile or the most eloquent speaker. It may not even be the most photogenic one. It has absolutely zero to do with gender or demographics. Choose the person who has the mind and heart that seeks not their own self-glorification but rather the good of the people.

It is really not a popularity contest. It’s a life-or-death matter. It’s your choice. Let’s keep America America! This is our last stand on earth!

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.